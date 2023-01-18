Deploying U.S. Army Reserve soldiers of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) welcomed the Chief of Army Reserve Public Affairs, Col. Shannon Horne, and Army Reserve Public Affairs Sgt. Maj. Marisol Walker in Fort Hood, Dec. 14, 2022.

The Army Reserve public affairs team flew in from their headquarters in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to speak with over thirty soldiers comprised of unit public affairs representatives (UPAR) and soldiers interested in learning more about the career field and the necessary steps to become a public affairs officer, public affairs mass communications specialist, combat documentation/production specialist, multimedia illustrator and visual information equipment operator-maintainer.

