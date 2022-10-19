Medical evaluators 1.jpg

A Hungarian combat medic provides information of simulated critically injured patients to the Czech trauma team at the Czech Military Health Agency Facility in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic, Sept. 18, 2022. 

 (Ms. Elizabeth Baker)

HRADEC KRALOVE, Czech Republic — Twenty four NATO medical professionals from 11 countries conducted a medical evaluation during exercise “Medical Man 2022” at the Czech Military Health Agency Facility in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic, Sept. 17, 2021. Army participants evaluated the Visegrad 4 Multinational Medical Task Force team, which included medical personnel from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland.

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard Aguilar, normally serving as a manager in the Perioperative Nursing Services Department at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, shared his insights as an evaluator.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.