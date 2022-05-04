KILLEEN — Mark Bryant remembers growing up in “dirt-poor Texas,” not far from where he lives now in Killeen, with dreams of going to college. That plan did not work out and so he decided to join the military.
Becoming a member of the United States armed forces was not part of his childhood dreams, but he says it proved to be one of the best moves he ever made.
“I have been blessed,” the 57-year-old Virginia native said. “I’ve literally traveled the world. North Pole, Australia, Guam, the Philippines, Japan … all those places.
“Joining the Navy allowed me not only the opportunity to educate myself, but to actually go to different countries and different cultures. To experience their way of life and understand that here in America, we are living the life of absolute fulfillment. We have everything in America that you could hope for … that other cultures can only dream of getting the opportunity to have.
“We take it for granted because we live it, but if we were to actually experience another culture, we would have a deeper understanding of what the rest of the world has to go through.”
Bryant, who works now for the city of Killeen, was born at Fort Eustis, Va., the son of a U.S. Army staff sergeant and Vietnam veteran. He planned to go to college after graduating in 1983 from Killeen High School, but things didn’t work out the way he hoped.
“At one time when I was growing up, I lived in the Briggs area (about 30 miles southeast of Killeen-Fort Hood) in a trailer. The trailer didn’t have working plumbing. We had to use an outhouse and had to have well water.
“My dad was stationed at Fort Hood, but he was rarely there. He and my mother divorced, and my father and stepmother, my sister and I, went to Germany for three years. Came back to Fort Hood, where we stayed in Pershing Park for a little while, then moved to the house I currently own here in Killeen.
“I was in Germany during high school until my senior year when I came back and graduated from high school. My plan was to go to college. My father said he had money set aside and he didn’t, so instead of being able to go to college — I was accepted into Mary Hardin-Baylor (in Belton) — I got mad and joined the Navy.
“I’d seen what the Army was like, and I said, no, that’s not for me. So I signed with the Navy.”
He took basic training and A School (equivalent of the Army’s Advanced Individual Training or AIT) in Orlando, Fla. He describes it as a “stressful” time.
“That was a transition time in the service from the ’70s when drill instructors could actually physically lay hands upon you. In the ‘80s, they were changing that. They were not really allowed to lay hands upon you, but they still arranged it to where you had hands laid upon you … if you catch my drift.
“They no longer do that, but back then, a blind eye was turned to a lot of things that happened.
“During A School, I decided I did not want to go on a carrier, since that was my likely duty station. They said, ‘We promised you a job, not where you would be.’ So I looked around and the submarine service was recruiting in that area, so I said, ‘Take me.’
“They said, ‘No, buddy, not so fast. It’s not like that here. You have to qualify to be one of us.’”
He made it into submarine service and enjoyed his job as a navigator, but his career was cut short and Bryant was medically discharged after three years’ service. Even so, he remembers that time fondly. Working for months at a time underwater, living in close quarters, was a challenge, but it was something that suited him.
“Claustrophobia is the least of the worries,” Bryant said. “On a submarine, your situation is static. What that means is, whatever problems you have at port that you bring onto the submarine, you cannot resolve any of them until you arrive in port again. You have no communication … and then you have the stress of the job duties.
“Here’s the way I view it. The submarine service requires people to be of a certain nature. Basically, you have to be a borderline sociopath. Which means you have to be able to turn on and off your ability to do the job on command, because you’re in such an extreme hostile situation.
“When I went in, it was at the height of the Cold War. Things were different in the ‘80s. For all intents and purposes, you were always (considered) at war on the submarine — always. That’s part of the requirement.
“There are two types of submarines. They have what they call the ‘boomers,’ which are the ones you see on TV, that go out there with the nuclear missiles ready to push the button. Then you have the ‘fast attack,’ which have one purpose and one purpose only — they are the bait. The message to the enemy is, ’You don’t want them (the boomers). Look at me; look at me. Come chase me.’ I was on a fast-attack sub.”
His longest stretch underwater was 87 consecutive days, Bryant says. It was tedious duty, but not as tough as some of his predecessors.
“The wartime subs of the ‘40s … you basically had to be a super ironman to be on those. I would have hated to be on one of those. The submarines of the ‘80s were much better, but still not as good as the submarines of today.
“As the generations go by, the conditions get easier to deal with, but during the ‘80s it was pretty stressful and cramped. Nothing like today’s.”
Bryant entered the Navy in August 1983 and got out in July 1986 as an E-3, QMSN (Quartermaster Seaman). When he was discharged, it was disappointing, but he mostly took it all in stride.
“Because of the way I am, I just decided that I was beginning a new aspect of my life,” he said. “I was stationed at Treasure Island, California, and I just took a bus to Florida.
“It was just a random decision. I had enough money in my pocket to get to Panama City Beach, Florida. I got there and when my first (Navy disability) check came through, I rented an apartment and got a job working for Woolworths (a former pioneering five-and-dime department store) as a janitor and dining attendant.
“The manager decided that I showed potential, so he enrolled me in the management program, and I moved to Thomasville, Georgia. I went through the management training program there, and during that time, I contacted my dad. He wasn’t doing well, so I moved back to Killeen. That was in mid-1987.
“I stayed with him for a couple months, working mostly fast-food jobs. I worked for Fajita Function, and in ’89 I became a manager for them in Cedar Park. I met a girl who was also working there, and we decided to get married and moved to Asheville, North Carolina, where she was from.
“Then the recession hit; bottom dropped out of everything. I couldn’t find a job, so I wound up working for a restaurant for a couple years. I injured my neck — blew out a disc — and at that point I was working for a hospital. She was pregnant and so we moved to Georgia, where her parents were living. I worked there for NTW (National Tire Warehouse), which was owned by Sears.
“Me and my wife wound up getting divorced, and she got my son. I moved across country again because I couldn’t deal with it.
“So I moved back to California, and I transferred from NTW to Sears, and got into the Sears management program for their auto center. Stayed with them until about 2000, then went to work for a hardware company. In 2003, my dad died, and two months later, my mother, who lived in Houston, she died. At that time, me and my current wife decided to move back to Killeen and take over my dad’s house.”
These days, Bryant is a state-licensed Senior SCADA (Scientific Control and Data Acquisition) technician for the city sewer and water department. It is a solitary job with a lot of responsibility — something he says suits him just fine.
“Basically, what I do is … from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., I oversee the flow of water throughout the city via storage tanks, towers, and the lift stations. I’m the sole person on duty for the city of Killeen from 3 to 11.
“I also have to deal with all the overflow calls throughout the city that are not police- and fire-related. I deal with complaints and all kinds of things that are not actually part of my job, but I have to deal with them, anyway.
“I’ve been working for the city for 14 years. I enjoy my job. I take it very seriously. I have the health and safety of 150,000 people on my shoulders every day. Water and sewer … people don’t think about it, but this industry is so vital. Without water and sewer, we would have no cities. No cities. No hospitals. No fireman. No police.”
When he is not at work, the married father of two and grandfather of one spends a lot of his free time working around the house, playing computer games, and writing mostly horror stories published in what he calls 100-word “microsagas.” He has two books self-published under the pen name, Ciofki, titled “Goth-Ick Tales,” and available on Amazon.
