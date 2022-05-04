Soldiers, retirees and their families lined the entrance of the Main Exchange at Fort Hood April 26 to get pictures and autographs from Randy Couture, an actor and former competitor of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Many of those who lined up to see Couture, an Army veteran who served for six years, were excited, including Kevin Becker.
“I’m a big fan of UFC and Randy Couture and what he’s done — especially for his support for the military,” Becker said.
Couture is a former sergeant in the 101st Airborne Division. He served from 1982 to 1988. In 2009, he started his foundation, the Xtreme Couture GI Foundation, to help injured veterans of America’s armed forces, according to a news release.
Couture has also teamed with Jay Glazer of Fox Sports and Green Beret and NFL player Nate Boyer to create Merging Vets and Players (MVP), which is a program designed to address challenges that many combat veterans and professional athletes face when transitioning their service/professional life toward a new mission in civilian life, the release said.
Becker explained that he had met Couture in Las Vegas after his second-round knockout loss to Chuck Liddell in a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship match at UFC 57 on Feb. 4, 2006.
“He’s got a down-to-Earth personality,” Becker said of his experience meeting Couture previously.
Fittingly, when Becker brought his two children and wife to meet Couture, the fighter immediately scooped both children into his arms and picked them up, much to the delight of the two youths.
Thad Bell, an officer from III Corps, was also excited to see Couture in person for the first time after having seen him on TV several times.
Bell said he first began to like Couture during his loss of the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship to Vitor Belfort at UFC 46 on Jan. 31, 2004.
“He’s an all-around good guy, going around from post to post during the surge, grappling with soldiers, teaching them,” Bell said.
Also lined up early to see Couture were Million Jackson and his friend. Jackson’s friend said it was an intriguing opportunity to meet a professional mixed martial artist.
Jackson echoed his friend’s words of his appreciation to meet Couture.
“It’s great for me because I’m a big fan of the sport,” he said. “He’s a legend.”
Throughout his UFC career, Couture compiled a record of 19 wins and 11 losses. He fought in two weight classes — heavyweight and light heavyweight — in his career.
He won the UFC Heavyweight Championship three times. He also won the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship three times.
In recent years, Couture has turned to acting, most notably appearing as Toll Road in “The Expendables” movie franchise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.