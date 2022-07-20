Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo made his first visit in his new position to this sprawling Central Texas post July 12 to see firsthand how the III Armored Corps is putting people first.
Camarillo started his visit to Fort Hood by getting a detailed brief on the installation from Lt. Gen. Pat White, the corps’ commanding general.
Following the general’s introduction to the installation at III Armored Corps Headquarters, Camarillo toured the People First Center, learning how the training works. He saw how the training is centered on preventing harmful behaviors before they happen.
“Being able to show what the People First Center does is better than a PowerPoint presentation,” said Sgt. Blessed Aaliyah Soto, center’s cadre. “Being able to talk to him and voice out what we do here that can help soldiers out is rewarding.”
“The People First Center is a truly innovative addition to the installation here at Fort Hood and to our training across the Army,” said Camarillo. “It is immersive training that really visualizes and contextualizes the types of harmful behaviors and warning signs that most soldiers should be aware of, in order to alert others to the need for assistance.”
The under secretary explained how the highlight of his visit to Fort Hood was being able to speak with soldiers, and have them be straightforward in asking him questions about the Army and its future. In addition to the People First Center, Camarillo visited several motor pools, new barracks and developments underway for on-post family housing.
“I got to interact with soldiers from a wide range of disciplines,” he noted. ”I got to understand their unique perspectives. You get to see the quality of soldier and family housing. And you get to understand what local concerns you might not hear about over in Washington.
“I expect to see is that Fort Hood will continue to play a pivotal role in making sure that we have a ready and capable Army,” he added.
As the under secretary, Camarillo is the Army secretary’s senior civilian assistant and principal adviser on matters related to the management and operation of the Army. He is also the chief management officer of the Army. While he may be new to the position, Camarillo fully understands that people, readiness and modernization are crucial to mission success.
“I can tell you that coming into the position, taking care of people, and reducing harmful behaviors anywhere in the Army is my number one priority,” Camarillo said during a media engagement at the conclusion of his visit.
“The Army is really in the middle of one of the biggest pushes in modernization in about 40 years. If you look at a lot of the equipment that is being used today, it’s significantly upgraded, and it’s state-of-the-art.”
