On the same day a funeral was held for Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales in his hometown of Sepulpa, Oklahoma, his unit also held a memorial for him at Fort Hood.
First Cavalry Division leaders, friends and fellow soldiers gathered for the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade unit memorial ceremony Thursday in honor of Wedel-Morales at the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
Lt. Col. Justin Redfern, commander of division’s 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, spoke at the unit memorial.
As the battalion “moves forward in the absence of PV2 Morales, we can take comfort in knowing that the spirit of service and the ability to be a Soldier is something we should never take for granted,” Redfern said in the release. “Greg Morales will always be a part of the U.S. Army and the First Team and his service to the nation will not be forgotten.”
Wedel-Morales was laid to rest following his funeral Thursday at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery in Oklahoma.
Wedel-Morales was entitled to be buried with full military honors after a recent change in status by the U.S. Army. After going missing in August 2019, Fort Hood officials declared him AWOL. His status at the time of his death was updated in July to “active duty” after his remains were discovered in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen on June 19. He was removed from the Army’s deserter list in July.
Killeen police are still investigating his death, and foul play is suspected. No arrests have been announced.
