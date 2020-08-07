A memorial was held at Fort Hood this week for Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans, who police say was killed by gunfire May 18 in Harker Heights.
His brigade leaders, the Rosecrans family, friends and fellow soldiers gathered for the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division’s unit memorial ceremony in honor of Rosecrans at the Operation Iraqi Freedom Chapel on Fort Hood Thursday, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
Capt. Jordan Holmlund, commander of the 3rd Brigade’s Brigade Field Maintenance Company, 215th Brigade Support Battalion, spoke at the unit memorial.
“Brandon Rosecrans was a valued member of our team. He and his service mattered to the Armed Forces and to the Soldiers in this company. The best way we can honor his memory, in my mind, is to work together every day to build our legacy,” Holmlund said in the release. “We can do that by continuing to ensure that this organization takes care of its Soldiers, mentors them, and makes them proud to serve this country.”
Rosecrans was laid to rest on June 2 near his hometown of Kimberling City, Missouri, at the Philibert Cemetery with his family and friends present beside him, according to the release.
On Thursday, the Harker Heights Police Department announced that an arrest was made and a man was charged with murdering Rosecrans.
Brandon Michael Olivares, 28, is currently in the Bell County Jail and his bond is set a $1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.