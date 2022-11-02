COPPERAS COVE — Growing up in a military family helped prepare Julie Moser for later becoming the wife of a soldier and all that goes with that often-demanding lifestyle, but nothing could have prepared her for a trip to the doctor that changed everything.
“My husband was deploying (to the Middle East), and it was an early morning deployment, like 2:30 a.m., and I was taking a shower,” Moser, a longtime Copperas Cove resident, said. “When I got out of the shower, I could see a shadow of a brown mark under my left breast. It looked like a burn, like if you’d taken a curling iron, if you will, and burned your skin.
“My husband said, ‘You should probably get that checked out.’ I was, like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I will.’ So we sent him off to deployment (and) I took a quick nap, then called my doctor at 8 a.m. and said I needed to be checked out. That same day, she could feel three lumps along this brown line, which then triggered ultrasound the next day, mammogram, biopsy.
“That was on October 10th — which is our anniversary — and then on the 28th, I was working and I had taken a late lunch to run to the post office so I could send my husband a box (care package). I got a phone call from the doctor, and I got my best friend to go with me, and when I went into the (doctor’s) office, she was already crying as soon as we walked in, so I already knew.
“She hands me the pathology report, and all I see is ‘carcinoma’ at the top. I don’t think I remember a whole lot after that.”
Moser and her husband, Bob, were stationed at Fort Hood then. After summoning him home, she had a double mastectomy and was then faced with not only a long, difficult recoveryprocess and a series of post-surgery complications, but also what became an unexpected set of financial problems when she had to leave her job after 14 years working civil service.
“The recovery really was not as bad as I thought it was going to be. I couldn’t do a lot of lifting … even something as simple as a laundry basket full of clothes to wash. I wasn’t allowed to push it with my feet, either. Apparently, when you use your feet, you (also) end up using your pec (chest) muscles. So I learned a lot about my body that I didn’t know before.
“You have to re-learn how to use your pec muscles (and) re-gain the strength in your upper body. There was a lot of physical therapy. My kids would help me,” she said. “We always did things together, but I did try and sneak and do things I was told not to do, which ended up in emergency surgery several times.
“I had a blood vessel that popped off and I was bleeding internally in my chest. Something didn’t feel right, and I went to the doctor that morning. They checked me out and (said) everything’s good. I came home, went to my neighbor’s house, and then I really started feeling wonky.
“I turned really gray and by the time we got to Scott and White, it was a quick surgery to clean everything out and blah, blah, blah. The plastic surgeon rolls in the next morning and says, ‘So, Julie, go big or go home, right?’ I’m her special child, as she likes to call me.
“We had just moved into a brand-new home, and I ran out of leave (from work) and we couldn’t figure out how we were going to pay our bills.
“That’s when I learned there are not a lot of programs out there with the big national organizations we know to date. They don’t support in that way. The one organization we did find, you basically had to be bankrupt to get any kind of assistance. You can’t have assets and all this stuff. I was like, ‘Why do I have to be practically homeless to get help? Why can’t they help me with the continuity of what I have?’ So my parents stepped up and paid a lot of our bills, and that’s how – after my treatments and all – Pink Warrior Angels evolved.”
Two years after her cancer diagnosis, Moser in 2015 founded the non-profit group, Pink Warrior Angels, which raises money through donations and fundraising events to help people going through cancer treatment.
“Anybody who is in active cancer treatment of any kind, once they’re validated, our board of directors gets together, and we figure out the best use of our money,” Moser said. “We use the funds we raise to give to those who are going through treatment, to help pay mortgage, rent, car notes, medical bills, anything like that. Everyone needs help, whether they have insurance or not.”
A 1993 graduate of Killeen High School, Moser was born at Fort Benning, Ga., and first came to Central Texas in the fourth grade. Her dad retired from the Army in 1991 and moved to Indiana, but she did not want to leave.
“I stayed until I graduated from high school,” she said. “I’ve been on my own since I was a junior in high school. I had my own place. I was a good kid. I partied and did those things, but it was different back then. Kids these days don’t go hang out and do things together — they just stay on their phones. We were always gone somewhere, doing something.
“I left here in ’94 with no intention of ever coming back. I wanted to live by the beach and do other things. Well, ultimately, I married my first husband, who then went back into the Army and we ended up in Alaska a couple times.”
Although she was well-acquainted with military life, living in Alaska added a whole new set of challenges.
“Living a military life is different — we all know this,” she said. “But when I was in Alaska the first time, I had real bad seasonal depression (due to total or prolonged darkness during winter months). My doctor said I had to go do something; get out of the house. I was like, ‘It’s 40-below. What are you talking about … get out of my house?’ So I went and applied and got a job as an office admin(istrator) for school-age services. That started my (civil service) career with the military.”
Moser wound up divorced and later married her husband of 16 years, Bob, an E-7 (sergeant first class) at Fort Hood. They have two children and five dogs.
Managing Pink Warrior Angels keeps her busy pretty much full-time now, but prior to her bout with cancer, she worked for the military and also attended to various volunteer duties as an NCO wife.
“I did it a couple deployments,” she said. “One time was in Alaska. Being in Alaska is different because you’re so, so far away from your family. So it’s a very tight-knit community, versus here at Fort Hood, a larger installation with a lot more going on.
“I worked with the first sergeant’s wife a lot, and the commander’s wife. We did a lot of those great things helping families, getting resources to them if they needed help for this, that, or the other. That was during Afghanistan and Iraq deployments and all of those things. Now, it’s calmed down a whole lot, obviously.
“So that rolls into the story of my cancer diagnosis. He (Bob) was deployed and that is how the story continues and evolved into Pink Warrior Angels … how people were not there to help me, due to misunderstanding of different stereotypical things, from the cancer side, the military side, to we’re a military family and we make too much money to get assistance. That’s how a lot of non-profits start. Trying to fill in the gaps of something that’s not working.”
Their schedules are busy, to say the least, Julie says, but the family enjoys traveling and spending time together. They especially like to go on cruises, and every other year is time to head to a Disney resort.
Having cancer taught her an important lesson about priorities.
“People say, ‘How do you afford to go all these places?’ Well, I save money,” Moser said. “I’m flat ass broke, and I save, save, save. I literally save money every paycheck, as if it’s a bill and I have to pay it.
“Travel is our oasis/escape. It’s an opportunity to bond, to relax, and not have to know what’s next … cancer this, military that. Not that everything won’t be waiting when we get back, but it is something we always wanted to do and never did. So now we do it. We plan it and go — because life’s too short.”
She is not as involved these days as much as she was in the past with the various family support programs provided by the military, but Moser says those things are important and she encourages people to get involved as much as they can.
“These last two years, I have removed myself for the best of me. Which is hard to do, by the way. As a military spouse, I’m all about taking care of others. I always helped. I didn’t want to lead, but I helped. Worked through whatever meetings — pre-deployment; re-deployment. I’ve been a key caller before, getting information out. I ran Facebook pages and stuff like that. But with everything that was going on with our family, I had to say, no.
“It’s up to the individual, but I do believe everybody should go try and find their niche. If you have little kids and they have things going on for kids, absolutely go and be involved.
“When we had back-to-back deployments, it was definitely a tighter group. But giving a chance to use services on Fort Hood, services through the units, keeping engaged so that you get more knowledge about what is going on … and it’s very rewarding, too.
“They like to go and do community service projects, as well. That’s always encouraged in the units. So something as simple as collecting food for, say, Food Care Center in Killeen is awesome. Everybody should go and try, whether you need to receive services or not. Giving back is important for everybody. It doesn’t have to be on a big scale — you don’t have to go form a non-profit — but do something.
“Be kind. Being kind doesn’t have to cost any money and there’s so much negativity in the world now days.”
