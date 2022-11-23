Fort Hood’s 407th Army Field Support Brigade officially reopened their upgraded Deployment Ready Reaction Facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony here Nov. 15.

The DRRF is the final staging area on Fort Hood that provides deploying units a site to stage and make final preparations for their vehicles and equipment for strategic deployment by air, land or sea. As part of the remodel, the facility was closed last fall while the multi-million-dollar repairs and improvements were performed.

