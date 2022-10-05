DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland — The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, hosted an Army Ten-Miler event, Sept. 25th, 2022, in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland.
This is the first time the race took place there.
The Ten-Miler began in 1985, hosted by the U.S. Army in the nation’s capital of Washington, D.C. Since its inception 37 years ago, more than 443,685 runners have participated, making it the world’s third largest 10-mile road race.
This year’s race was hosted by the 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. Over 500 participants showed up to run Drawsko Pomorskie’s first Army Ten-Miler race. Participants included members of the U.S. and Polish armed forces, the Drawsko Pomorskie Fire and Police Departments and Polish civilians.
“It’s an opportunity to build partnership with our Polish allies and a chance to have that cultural experience ‘out in the economy,’ and for Polish people to participate in a longstanding army tradition,” said U.S. Army Maj. Thomas F. Lorenson, battalion operations officer for 2-7 Cavalry Regiment. “So we’re doing it in conjunction with the main event in D.C., as a satellite race affiliated with it,”
The course started at Chopina Park and brought runners through the Polish countryside and streets of Drawsko Pomorskie, where they could experience some of the important landmarks throughout the city.
“We’ve done a lot of work to make it a quality event for everyone involved,” Lorenson said. “It’s a great opportunity for young soldiers to interact with the local population and to realize that there is a really important mission that we are all doing here in Poland.”
U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Poindexter, assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, was the first overall U.S. Army soldier to finish the race with a time of just over an hour.
“It was a great race, I am honored to have the privilege and opportunity to be able to run the Army Ten-Miler here in Poland,” said Poindexter
First Lt. Annika Smith, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, was the first U.S. Army female soldier to finish.
“The course was very challenging,” Smith said. “This event was awesome. It was a very cool experience that I will remember for a long time.”
Hosting this event with the Polish military and civilian population helps to grow lasting partnerships between 3ABCT and regional security partners, as well as the local communities in the area.
“To our Polish friends here today and our partners from the Polish military, thank you for having us,” said U.S. Army Col. John B. Gilliam, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team. “The Army Ten-Miler is a big deal for us back in the states and we appreciate the opportunity to share this event with people here. It continues to speak to the great bonds we have both with the Polish military as well as the Polish people.”
