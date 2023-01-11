NOLANVILLE — A four-year veteran of the Marine Corps and his family received a gift not all receive: a new home. George Spruell, his wife Vanessa and four of their grandchildren got the keys of their house Saturday in Nolanville, courtesy of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.
It was an emotional time for the Spruells, who are first-time homebuyers.
“I stay at home mostly,” George Spruell said. “I stay at home mostly with the grandkids, and to experience the nice things with them growing up, that’s the best thing.”
For the past year, the Spruells have lived in Killeen, but prior to that, they lived in a car in Austin. Now that they have their own three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, Vanessa Spruell said they can lay their heads down at night and know that everything will be OK.
For George, just the prospect of having his own room with his wife is enough to rejoice.
“Now, I’ll be able to have my own room away from (the grandkids),” he said. “They can go into their room and shut the door. Y’all do what you do; just don’t tear nothing up.”
During a ceremony outside the house on West Willow Street, George Spruell was presented with a brand-new toolkit from Habitat for Humanity.
The veteran knows exactly what the toolkit will be used for first.
“My he-shed in the back,” he said, laughing. “That’s going to be my biggest thing.”
The lot the house is on is a blank canvas of sorts, ready for Vanessa to put her touch on it.
“I am going to start planting flowers and making a little garden,” she said.
One of the requirements for receiving the home is that the Spruells had to put in some work on the house as it was being constructed — sweat equity as it is sometimes referred to. The requirement seems to have sparked something in her.
“I want to give back to the community,” she said, adding that she would encourage them that even though life is hard, dreams are possible.
Vanessa said she has been doing anything she can to keep busy.
“I do a lot of volunteer work at the Habitat,” she said. “I clean houses, I do a lot of stuff. I gotta keep myself going because I don’t want to get tired. I don’t like to be tired because that will slow me down.
“And God says, ‘You can’t slow down, Vanessa. You cannot slow down.’”
The frame of the house was built on the grounds of the state Capitol in Austin in June 2022 during one of Habitat for Humanity Texas’ projects called “Day at the Dome.”
Kristin Smith, current CEO of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, said volunteers who helped put the frame together inscribed messages of encouragement on the studs.
Volunteers of whose messages are inscribed within the walls of the home include Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, who serves as the representative for District 55, which now includes Nolanville, and Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, who, at the time, was still senator of Senate District 24, which covers Bell County.
Smith explained that due to COVID-19 and other challenges, the Spruells’ home is the first home dedication in a couple of years. That said, she and the staff at Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity have big plans for 2023.
“My vision for 2023 is planting the seed,” Smith said during the ceremonial portion of the proceedings. “And it takes the community to come together to water the seed. So today, we’re planting the seed for this family, the community, first-time home-buyers, first-time taxpayers. But, all of us stand together to continue watering the seed across our coverage area.”
Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity has served Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties since 1994.
