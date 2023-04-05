When Miranda Zigler’s husband came home from his second of four combat deployments to Iraq with the U.S. Army, she could tell something serious was bothering him.
“We’re very close and we have great communication, so when they’re not talking to you and not opening up to you — just being very stoic — it’s very scary,” said Zigler, who came to Fort Hood in October 2021 and lives in post housing. “It’s almost this glazed-over look. Not a lot of emotion happening. Just very shut down.
“You’re like, ‘What happened?’
“I remember one year he came back, and my phone had this alarm that went off early in the morning and he just froze. His face went white. He and some guys would run around the perimeter of the base camp, to get their PT in, and one time there was a mortar attack coming over the fence, so they had to run and get into the bunkers. Any time they had incoming fire like that, they had these very distinct alarms that went off, and that alarm on my phone sounded just like those alarms back in Iraq.
“He definitely struggled with some PTSD. One guy we knew personally committed suicide after he came back. There were a couple of soldiers who got really hurt over there … one who he didn’t know super-personally but worked kind of alongside got killed in a freak accident with one of the aircraft. The different things they do there, and just the camaraderie, (then) having to come back and reintegrate to a normal routine they’re not used to, they just kind of shut down.
“He’s doing really well now. It’s been a while since he’s had to go overseas or anything like that. After his second deployment, that was really when I saw that his PTSD had kicked in, and that’s when I encouraged him to go see a doctor. I told him, ‘You can’t keep doing this. You’re detaching from the family, and we need you.’
“There’s honestly not a lot of support for PTSD with soldiers. It’s really kind of sad. Some of them will suffer in silence and some of them … you know, they’re men and so to admit they have an issue is very hard for them, because it’s a blow to their ego. A lot of times, it’s the spouse who pushes them to seek help.”
Zigler was born at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Ga., and lived there for two years before the family moved to Indiana, where she grew up and graduated high school in 2003. She and husband, Aaron, were high school sweethearts and got married in February 2006.
“After high school, I went to cosmetology school and he went to mechanic school in Chicago,” Miranda said. “We dated for a couple of years and got engaged in 2004. He was working at a Nissan dealership, and a friend of his wanted to go to the recruiter and he was, like, ‘Hey, come with me and check it out.’
“He went with him and … he always thought he couldn’t join because when he was in junior high, he ruptured his spleen. So he thought he was ineligible to join the military. When he talked to the recruiter, they said, ‘Oh, no, you’re fine to come in.’ So he talked to them and came home and talked to me, and we both were, like, OK, we’ll pray about it and see what God thinks and what he has in store for us … and the rest is history.
“His dad was in for a little bit, and his grandpa served for a long time, so he was familiar with the military. When he talked to me about it, it didn’t really surprise me too much. We’re pretty much always open for adventures and stuff. I was, like, ‘Hey, you know, let’s try it.’ We didn’t have any kids at the time, so why not?”
Aaron soon headed off to basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., while Miranda stayed home in Indiana, working as a hairstylist. Next was AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Eustis, Va., where he became an Apache helicopter mechanic.
Miranda’s first taste of life in the military, meanwhile, came when she went to visit for basic training graduation.
“I was, like, ‘What in the world have we gotten into?’ Just the uniforms, and everybody falling in line, doing everything they’re supposed to do. They’ve got these drill sergeants over there hollering at ‘em. It was just all so unfamiliar to me,” she said.
“His hair was all shaved off. He had lost so much weight. They kind of broke him a bit. He was, like, ‘I can’t show public displays of affection. I’ll get in trouble.’ Both of us are silly, goofball personalities — we both actually got class clown in high school — and he didn’t lose his spirit, so to speak, but he definitely was more in line. He took it very seriously.
“He looked so great. Even now, I love seeing him in uniform every time he comes home. It’s my favorite part. It never, ever gets old. I’ll be very sad one day when he retires and doesn’t come home in his uniform.”
After AIT, instead of a long-awaited reunion at their first duty station together, the newlyweds had another long wait until they could be together full-time.
“We got married in February; he went to basic training in March,” Miranda said. “We saw each other for a couple of days when he was in AIT for four months in Virginia, then he came home for two weeks and then he left for Korea for 12 months. We didn’t see each other for a year.
“That was hard. But we grew closer through it. Each time he’s been away, we’ve grown closer through it.”
After Korea, Aaron was assigned to Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Ga., and the couple was finally together again, but there was a matter of a little “culture shock” for Miranda, as she became a part of everyday military life.
“It was pretty shocking, to be honest,” she said. “Where we’re from is such a small town. Our population was, like, 3,000 people. Our (high school) graduating class was, like, 70. When we moved down there, it was just huge, and such a melting pot. So it was quite a shock for me. It took a little getting used to, but after a while, we really enjoyed it. Savannah is just beautiful.”
It was November 2007 when they arrived at Hunter, and Aaron’s first deployment occurred the following year in October. He became a father while he was at war.
“He left 10 days before I gave birth to our daughter,” Miranda said. “I had her by myself, so it was difficult. But we did all right.
“They had told his unit … they gave him kind of an ultimatum. They said, ‘If you stay back for the birth, you won’t get to come back for the whole tour. If you go ahead and go, you’ll get to come back halfway through the tour. It was a really hard choice to make. So he met her when she was seven months old.”
Along with becoming a mother, Miranda also had the stress and worry of sending her husband off to combat.
“At that point,’ she said, “the war was still very much ongoing. I really didn’t know what to expect. And they can’t really tell you a whole lot when they’re on the phone. Getting to hear the cool stuff when he got back was pretty interesting. But you’re, like, ‘Oh, my gosh. That happened while you were there?’”
The Ziglers have been married now for 17 years and have two kids: Hannah, 13, and Aiden, 12. Miranda is a stay-at-home mom and says she loves it. She also enjoys the Army lifestyle — getting to see different places and meet people she otherwise would likely never have met back home in Indiana.
“I have loved it. I genuinely have. Regardless of the trials and tribulations that we’ve experienced. If there was any chance to change anything, I wouldn’t change a thing,” she said. “I have met people in this walk of life that I would never have met, ever. I’ve been exposed to cultures and personalities and families that I would never have had the opportunity to meet, if I had stayed in Indiana.
“I would never have gone to live in south Georgia. We lived in New York for almost nine years. I’d never been to Texas, so being here and exploring around has been really cool.
“Something that has been a shocker here is the heat. I’ve never experienced heat like Texas. I walk outside in the summer and it feels like I’m baking in an oven. I have never experienced dry, hot heat like that. The east coast is very humid.
“We love camping and hiking. During spring break, we went to Enchanted Rock and hiked that. It was harder than we thought it was going to be. It was neat. We like to try to get out and explore different places. Our first trip here was down to San Antonio. We got to see the Alamo and the River Walk. We went to the Austin Zoo. It’s like a rescue center type of zoo … it was fantastic. You get really close to the animals, instead of like the traditional big zoos. They have tons of exhibits. We really enjoyed it.
“This past August (2022), we went to Alaska and stayed for 10 days, visiting my sister (and) exploring some pretty amazing places there. We’re going to go on a Mexican cruise this summer, so I’m excited for that.
“I’ve gotten to travel places I never would have been able to. We’ve made lifelong friendships with people who now are closer to us than our own blood. Each state, just getting to travel around and meet people and immerse ourself in the community has been really great. I have loved it so much.”
