KILLEEN — With the raising of an American flag, the singing of the national anthem and the severing of a ribbon, veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company opened its first Killeen location Saturday. Previously, the company had opened locations in Temple and Harker Heights.
“This was super important for me because this is our first major Army installation location,” said Jarred Taylor, one of the owners of Black Rifle.
“I was very excited about coming to Killeen because Fort Hood is iconic. It’s iconic within the Army, it’s iconic within the 1st Cav(alry Division). There’s so much history here that this was incredibly exciting to put this right here.”
Taylor, an Air Force retiree, said it will be exciting when he can open one outside other military installations, such as in El Paso, where he spent 15 years of his career. Taylor described Black Rifle Coffee Company as a purpose-driven business.
“We have grown this company over the last eight years, all while doing the things we want to do to help support our community — whether that’s veterans, first responders or blue-collar workers — anybody that is and loves America,” he said. “We’re America’s coffee. We believe in American values, the Constitution and freedom.”
Appropriately, prior to Saturday’s ribbon-cutting, Black Rifle donated $5,000 to Operation Phantom Support, a veteran service organization.
“It’s huge, especially with what their mission is,” said Jarred Taylor, one of the Black Rifle owners. “We need more like this that are granular support and are helping out our active-duty soldiers, too.”
Taylor said he was pleased with the turnout of hundreds of people for the company’s grand opening, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a raising of the American flag, the singing of the national anthem and games and activities in the parking lot.
“This is amazing,” Taylor said. “We’re super excited. We’re so happy that we can bring all this fun stuff to show everyone and kind of get them involved.”
The Killeen location at 2170 S. Clear Creek Road is the second in the area. The company opened a location in Harker Heights in December 2021 and a location in Temple in November 2021.
Army retiree William E. Davis Jr. particularly was excited about the opening of the Killeen store, given its proximity to where he lives.
“It’s within riding distance or within walking distance,” Davis said.
Davis, who served the first 10 years of his career in the Marines, remarked about the quality of the drink he had.
“It’s really refreshing,” he said. “I’m an avid tea drinker, so the Sweet “AF” Tea is amazing.”
In the parking lot outside the shop, hundreds mingled and participated in different activities. Some of the special guests for the grand opening included “Texas Dave” Carapetyan, who owns Rally Ready Driving School in Dale, southeast of Austin.
Also signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at the grand opening were action sports stars Bucky Lasek and Travis Pastrana.
Lasek is a professional skateboarder and rallycross driver. Pastrana is a professional motorsports performer and stunt performer.
“It’s more about supporting not only the business but the community and the troops,” Lasek said as he signed autographs. “The fact that this is a military base community, I feel like it’s important to come out and show support for the people that show us support.”
Pastrana said they meet with military members regularly and try to get to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, at least once a year.
Black Rifle Coffee Company in Killeen will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
