Commemorative bricks honoring soldiers are part of the Patriot Way Brick Walk in Belton.

The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 — a service that will feature the Belton High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Color Guard, community leaders, local VFW commanders, and a brass band.

The event, open to the public, will be held in front of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce office at 412 E. Central Ave. in Belton.

