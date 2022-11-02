The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 — a service that will feature the Belton High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Color Guard, community leaders, local VFW commanders, and a brass band.
The event, open to the public, will be held in front of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce office at 412 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
“We are excited to honor those who have served our country and our community with this Veteran’s Day ceremony, and we are especially excited to honor the veterans who had bricks added during the past year to the Patriot Way Brick Walk,” Randy Pittenger, president and CEO of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, said.
More than 700 commemorative bricks have been installed since the site was constructed in 2009 as a joint effort between the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Belton.
“As the city of Belton reconstructed Central Avenue with underground utilities, brick pavers, lamp posts, and sidewalks during a multiyear effort following the 2008 bond election, community members worked together to plan the Patriot Way Brick Walk project, which was completed in phases,” the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. “The first brick for the Patriot Way Brick Walk was dedicated to soldiers, who died during Operation Iraqi Freedom, at a special ceremony on Feb. 12, 2009.”
An 80-foot flag pole at Patriot Plaza, bronze medallions recognizing the branches of the military, storyboards created by the Leadership Belton’s class of 2011, and more prominent signage were added to the site in the following years.
“Although it is an important part of our community, many do not know about it unless they are walking on the sidewalk,” Pittenger said. “Now, those who drive down Central Avenue will see a reminder of it and perhaps stop to learn more and honor our veterans.”
Residents interested in purchasing a commemorative brick may do so online at bit.ly/3bFEQm2 — a webpage that contains a searchable listing of all the bricks added to the Patriot Way Brick Walk.
