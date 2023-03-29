KILLEEN — When nearly 1,000 “Sky Soldiers” of the 173rd Airborne Brigade dropped into Bashur, Iraq, on March 26, 2003, they landed in what some veterans describe as “knee-high” mud. On Saturday, a handful of veterans from the jump met in Killeen to do tandem skydives and landed on dry ground.
Those veterans, part of the 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, reunited with a mission of catching up.
“It’s nothing short of awesome,” said Frank Lauer, a retired sergeant major, who jumped into Iraq 20 years ago. “There’s dudes that I’ve spent time with ever since then. And there’s dudes who were there that I didn’t know because they were part of other companies.”
Lauer said after the formalities of reuniting, he wanted to know what the veterans have been up to.
“We’re all interested, like ‘Hey, what have you done since?’” he said. “Because that was a part of our life, and we enjoy it, but there has to be life after the Army.
“But it’s nice that people brought family members here; it’s just been fantastic.”
So what has Lauer been up to since his retirement?
He worked for nine and a half years as a Department of the Army civilian government employee and remained in Vicenza, Italy — where the battalion was stationed — for a total of about 23 years.
About eight months ago, he and his family moved to College Station since his son wanted to attend college at Texas A&M University.
Lauer and the rest of the “Red Devils” were part of Operation Northern Delay, the last large-scale combat parachute operation conducted by the U.S. military since Operation Just Cause in 1989.
“The operation was the first strategic brigade airdrop using C-17 aircraft in formation, integrating a conventional Army airborne brigade within the 10th Special Forces Group, and integrating an armored battalion into an airborne operation,” according to an article by Maj. Robyn Haake on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website.
Some of the veterans traveled from other states, while a large number of them live in various parts of Texas.
One such veteran is Natividad Ruiz, who retired in 2015 and owns a ranch in Gonzales County in Texas.
Ruiz helped “plan” a reunion jump not long ago.
“We kind of started with a couple of guys from the old platoon two or three years ago,” he said. “And we were talking, ‘Let’s do it again.’ So for the 20-year anniversary we just got on the line and then with social media the way it is, it just snowballed. And next thing you know, we’re out here in Killeen, Texas, so that’s awesome.”
Ruiz said he remembers the unit being tight-knit when Operation Northern Delay happened.
“A very special thing with that happening with the 173rd, it was right before everybody was going to leave (PCS),” he said. “So a lot of people were going to leave, but they postponed leaving because they wanted to go to war.
“They postponed (their PCS) and we ended up going to war, and it was really tight.”
Saturday’s jump was a little different than what the Red Devils did two decades ago.
“Most of the times when you jump, you jump with your eyes closed so it’s like a night jump,” Ruiz said. “In the military, it’s always a prep and there were steps to doing that so you’re going to be in your harness for a long time.
“This one, it was like put it on, get on the airplane, go up there, come out and then you’re just out and you’re like, ‘Wow.’”
Saturday’s jumps were also different in other ways.
“We’re doing free-fall and flying squares,” said Scott Maschek, co-owner of Skydive Skylark. “They flew standard flying, which is very low-altitude, the parachute opens immediately. Plus, they were in their full combat gear. They’re not out there having fun like we’re just out here to have a great time.”
Maschek said that during tandem dives, he and his staff will typically exit the plane at an altitude of around 10,000 to 11,000 feet and free-fall for approximately 5,000 feet.
On Saturday, audible shouts of joy could be heard as the professional skydivers pulled off aerial maneuvers as they eyed the landing zone.
Those shouts of joy are pretty typical, Maschek said.
“Most people only do this once in their life,” he said. “And getting to be a part of that experience ... because they walk in, and most people are terrified. They don’t know what’s going on and they don’t understand what’s about to happen — there’s no way to know until you do it.
“And they get to feel their anxiety and their fear turn into just joy and excitement ... and it’s just an amazing experience to show.”
After the jumps, the veterans paid tribute to their fallen brothers and sisters from the 173rd, who are honored on a memorial erected by the 4th Infantry Division when it was stationed at Fort Hood. In Iraq, the 173rd fell under the command of the 4th Infantry Division, Lauer explained.
Finally, the veterans celebrated with a dinner at one of the two Veterans of Foreign Wars posts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.