HARKER HEIGHTS — Retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Scott Hamric got drafted in 1970 and sent to Vietnam a year later. He escaped injury during the war, but nearly died after coming down with a serious case of malaria and dysentery.
Assigned to a light armored cavalry platoon, the young man from Lima, Ohio, was working as a wheeled vehicle mechanic when he started getting sick and became deathly ill in a matter of days.
“I got sniped at a couple of times … a number of close calls, but I didn’t get a scratch,” the 72-year-old Harker Heights resident said, recently. “By late 1971, they were drawing down our presence over there and sending units home, and our squadron’s number had come up to be sent home, so we all headed down to base camp in Da Nang.
“I started getting sicker and sicker. I went to the aide station, and they said I had the flu. I had this incredible diarrhea, which turned out to be dysentery. I was a wreck. I lost 35 pounds or something like that. At one point, I had a 105-degree temperature.
“I got worse and worse, and finally I got to see the squadron surgeon after about the fifth day. He asked me, ‘Did you take your malaria pills?’ I told him, yes, I did. They gave you two different pills, a large orange one and little white one.”
Malaria is described as “a serious and sometimes fatal disease caused by a parasite that commonly infects a certain type of mosquito which feeds on humans.” In other words, it is caused by a mosquito bite.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 2,000 cases of malaria are diagnosed each year in the U.S., with most of those found in travelers and immigrants coming back from such places as sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. In 2020, an estimated 627,000 people worldwide died of malaria, the CDC reported, mostly in poor tropical and subtropical areas of the world.
More than 40,000 cases of malaria were reported in U.S. Army troops in Vietnam between 1965 and 1970, with 78 deaths.
Hamric, meanwhile, was sent to the hospital and by the time he got there, he could neither walk nor stand on his own, and soon was in and out of consciousness. After a stay at a Navy hospital in Guam, he eventually made it back to the States and Fort Knox, Ky., where his parents came down from Lima, picked him up and took him home on convalescent leave.
His new bride, Linda — they were married shortly before his deployment — was shocked at his appearance.
“It was really hard to recognize him,” she said. “He left a redhead and came home a blonde. His hair had bleached out from the sun, and he’d lost so much weight.”
By then, Hamric was able to walk short distances without support, and after a few weeks of R & R — and plenty of mom’s home-cooking — he was well enough to head back to Kentucky for duty. They assigned him to a medical holding company and then to a unit that supported Fort Knox’s armor school. In February 1972, he was discharged and headed back home a happy civilian once again.
“They had started releasing draftees early,” Hamric said, “so I didn’t serve a whole two years. I got out in February instead of June.”
Hamric graduated high school in Lima in 1968. He had plans to go on and study mechanical engineering but found out quickly that he was not prepared for the academic rigors of that particular program.
“The very first night in school — at the then brand-new branch of Ohio State University — there was a pre-engineering class,” Hamric said. “The professor stood up there and just kind of dead-panned, ‘The school of engineering has devised this class basically to weed out those of you who are not destined to be engineers.’
“That had my name on it — there were classes I didn’t take in high school that I probably should have — and I didn’t have a Plan B, so I just fooled around until I flunked out.”
A lifelong car aficionado, Hamric was living at home with his parents and driving his first dream car, a 1969 Oldsmobile (Cutlass) W-31, with a special performance package on it. He was racing and hanging out at drag strips and had also met and started dating Linda.
College had not worked out, but he was working at an auto parts store and living what he considered the good life.
“One of the advantages of going to the branch campus was I was living at home with my parents, so I wasn’t paying room and board or anything. Well, that continued after I flunked out, so I was going along and thought I had a great life going,” he said.
“Most of my money was going into the car… and a few adult beverages along the way. Two of my best friends had a race car, so I was upset when I received the draft notice. I thought this wonderful lifestyle I had was no more. I had to sell my car. As a brand-new recruit, I didn’t make enough money to pay the car payment and insurance.”
Hamric figured he would do his two years in the Army and then get out, and he was happy when he found out he was going to be trained as a mechanic. His first duty station was Fort Knox, then about a year later he was tagged to go overseas. At first, his destination appeared to be Germany, then the order was changed to Vietnam.
He and Linda got married in 1971 while he was back home on leave and then it was off to war.
“I really was numb,” Linda said. “I took him to the airport in Dayton that day, 75 miles away from home. I cried a little bit, but then I just asked the good Lord to get me through it. I never really sat and dwelled on it because it didn’t do any good.”
After recovering his health and getting out of the service, Hamric went back to work at the auto parts store, Linda was working as a hairdresser, and the young couple got an apartment in Lima. Scott, though, was not entirely happy and began bouncing around from job to job.
“I didn’t understand it, but there were some things that were bothering me. I was not quite 22 years old and if I wanted to buy some beer, I had to show I.D. Hey, I’d been to war, you know? Things like that.
“Having failed at college, I didn’t have any marketable skills. Linda was working herself silly to keep us afloat. I just got to thinking, ‘I never worked this hard in the Army and I was probably doing better in terms of, you know, the ol’ three hots and a cot, free medical care, one thing and another.
“I came home one day (after about a year) and said, ‘I’ve got to go back in the Army.’”
Linda agreed, and that led to a 20-year military career that also included stops at Fort Bliss, Fort Bragg, Fort Carson, and two tours in Germany. While serving at Bliss with the historic 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment, Hamric stumbled into a job that continued after he retired in 1992.
“I always had an interest in history and the regiment had a museum — in fact, it’s going to be part of the new museum (National Mounted Warrior Museum at Fort Hood) — and I used to go over there whenever I got a chance,” he said. “They had all this amazing stuff dating back to the 1840s.”
The 3rd ACR dates back to May 1846 when it was formed as a mounted rifle regiment at Jefferson Barracks, Mo. At the beginning of the Civil War, it was reorganized as the 3rd U.S. Cavalry Regiment (August 1861).
In January 1943, the regiment was redesignated as the 3rd Cavalry Group (Mechanized), and today it is equipped with eight-wheeled armored Stryker fighting vehicles. Now known as the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, the 3rd ACR was the last heavy armored cavalry regiment in the U.S. Army until it officially became a Stryker regiment in November 2011.
“I befriended the guy who was tasked to oversee the museum (at Bliss),” Hamric said, “and one day he told me he was getting out. I told him if they were looking for somebody to take his place, to mention my name.
“One day, the first sergeant came up to me and said, ‘You really want to go to work in the museum?’ I said, yeah.”
He got that assignment in February 1980 and after three-and-a-half years overseeing the 3rd ACR museum, he went back to a 1st Squadron tank company and later got orders for his second tour in Germany. In 1988, he came back from Europe and was assigned to Fort Carson, Colo.
Four years later, he retired, went back to college and was working part-time when he found out the 3rd ACR was moving to Fort Carson. That meant the regimental museum was coming, too, and so he applied for the job as director, this time as a civilian.
He got that job and 10 years later, the regiment — and the museum — moved to Fort Hood. Scott and Linda moved here with it in 2007, and he continued to serve as museum director until 2015. Both are retired now, and their daughter, Stephanie, lives nearby.
When he looks back on that decision long ago to give up his dream of becoming a big-time drag car racer and make the Army a career, Scott says he thinks someone, somewhere had to have been looking out for him.
“I was blessed,” he said. “Until I got the draft notice, I was never thinking more than a week — a paycheck — ahead. Somewhere in the back of my mind, there was probably a little voice saying, ‘You probably should be thinking a little more about (the future),’ but it was a very faint little voice.
“It took me bouncing around from job to job, so on and so forth, to realize that (the Army) wasn’t so bad, after all. If you do 20 years, you have a halfway decent retirement. In that age, you would continue with the free medical, the free dental, for you and your family.
“That’s why I say I’m blessed. God was driving this thing. He was at the wheel. There’s no other explanation.”
