DUSHANBE, Tajikistan — Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen conducted a medical exchange with the Republic of Tajikistan Dec. 6-10 in support of the Defense Department’s State Partnership Program.
The medical exchange team, comprised of soldiers assigned to the Charlottesville-based Charlie Company, 429th Brigade Support Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and airmen from the Hampton-based 192nd Medical Group, 192nd Wing, conducted a Combat Life Saver Course at a military hospital in Dushanbe.
As part of the exchange, the team shared ideas, best practices and lessons learned with their Tajikistan partners.
First Sgt. Dakota Withers, the noncommissioned officer of the exchange, said he was thrilled that his soldiers got such a unique experience to train alongside foreign partners.
Tech Sgt. Jacqueline Montoya was instrumental in the exchange, sharing her medical experiences from her military and civilian medical roles. She said she looks forward to having more airmen participate in foreign exchanges soon.
Virginia and Tajikistan have been partners under the State Partnership Program since 2003.
Through the SPP, the National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements to support defense security goals. The program has been building relationships for over 25 years and now includes 85 partnerships with 92 nations around the globe.
