DALLAS — Texas has more than 80 beautiful state parks, natural areas, historic sites and visitors centers, and an even dozen of those fine facilities are waiting to be explored this weekend in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Anyone in the Killeen-Fort Hood area looking for a nice, little road trip to enjoy the Texas spring weather and do some hiking, biking, fishing, paddling, horseback riding, rock climbing and more can take advantage of these Texas Parks and Wildlife facilities not too far from home:
Bonham State Park: A quiet 65-acre lake with hilly trails, hiking, biking, fishing, camping and swimming just northeast of Dallas.
Cedar Hill State Park: 1,826 acres located on 7,500-acre Joe Pool Lake, with swimming, fishing, hiking, biking and camping available.
Cleburne State Park: Featuring a spring-fed lake, trails through the forest, quiet campsites and single or double kayak rentals.
Dinosaur Valley State Park: Just a short drive from Fort Worth, visitors can walk in actual dinosaur tracks left in the bed of the Paluxy River. Explore 20 miles of hiking trails, swim, fish and paddle in the river, watch for wildlife and go horseback riding.
Fort Parker State Park: Swimming, fishing, hiking, biking, camping, picnicking, bird and nature watching, paddling and some of the best sunsets in the region are among the attractions at this historic site built by the Civilian Conservation Corps between 1935 and 1942.
Fort Richardson State Park: Soldiers once protected settlers along the Texas frontier and visitors today can walk in the footsteps of those troops at what once was the largest U.S. Army installation. Along with historic buildings and other curiosities, this facility offers camping, hiking, biking, fishing, swimming, paddling and horseback riding.
Eisenhower State Park: Explore trails, swim at the cove, fish for striped bass, crappie and catfish along the shore of Lake Texoma or at one of two fishing piers, including a lighted pier for night fishing, just an hour north of Dallas.
Lake Mineral Wells State Park and Trailway: In the heart of cattle country just 45 minutes west of Fort Worth, this once popular health resort features a lake, rock climbing area and miles and miles of hiking trails, including the 20-mile long trailway, a reclaimed railroad bed with flat grades and gentle curves.
Lake Tawakoni State Park: Explore 376 acres of oak forest, five-plus miles of lakeshore and the lake, a 37,879-acre reservoir that contains striped and hybrid striped bass, white bass, catfish, crappie and largemouth bass, all just 50 miles east of Dallas.
Purtis Creek State Park: Cast a line at this 355-acre lake known as a bass fishing destination with other amenities to include swimming, boating, paddling, camping, canoeing and kayaking. Be aware that largemouth bass here are catch-and-release, while catfish and crappie can fill your cooler and your freezer at home.
Ray Roberts Lake State Park: Described as a natural playground one hour north of the DFW Metroplex, this facility offers camping, hiking, biking, rollerblading, backpacking and more. Swim at one of the beach areas (no lifeguards on duty), wet a hook in the kids’ fishing pond, or visit one of two full-service marinas. The 29,000-acre Ray Roberts Lake holds bass, crappie, white bass and catfish, with the current lake record for largemouth bass at 15.18 pounds.
Tyler State Park: Discover a 64-acre spring-fed lake, 100-feet tall trees and 13 miles of trails meandering through the famed East Texas Piney Woods. Fish for crappie, perch, catfish and bass at one of three fishing piers, and take advantage of Texas Park and Wildlife Department’s Tackle Loaner Program to borrow fishing rods, reels and tackle boxes. A fishing license is not required to fish from the shore in a Texas state park.
For more information on these and other state park facilities, go to tpwd.texas.gov.
John Clark is a longtime contributor to the Fort Hood Herald and a former teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.