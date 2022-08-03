DALLAS — Mention the word rainforest and the first thing that might come to mind is the famed Amazon in South America, but just 150 miles north of Killeen-Fort Hood is a smaller version of that two-million-square-mile jungle in the heart of downtown Dallas.
The Dallas World Aquarium at 1801 North Griffin St. in the West End Historic District is a three-story facility that includes not only fish, but tropical birds, monkeys, penguins, vampire bats and more in exhibits that start at the canopy level with such creatures as colorful toucans and Cocks-of-the-rock, along with the two-toed and three-toed sloth, endangered Oronco crocodiles, giant river otters, Antillean manatee, and red howler monkeys, Emperor tamarins and Golden Lion tamarins.
The bottom two floors include The Cenote, a 400,000-gallon aquarium tank that surrounds guests through a 40-foot tunnel. The aquarium covers the entire walls and ceiling of the tunnel, allowing up close views of a variety of ocean life to include sharks, stingrays, giant groupers, Japanese crabs, jellyfish, sea dragons and penguins.
Five other exhibits are called: Wilds of Borneo, Orinoco — Secrets of the River, The Aquarium, South Africa’s exhibit and the Mundo Maya exhibit, which features birds, mammals, fish, reptiles and amphibians, along with hummingbirds, storks, eagles and the jaguar and ocelot big cats.
Rainforests are known as the oldest ecosystems on Earth with a tremendous diversity of animal species. The name derives from the vast amounts of annual rainfall that occur, and there are three different types of rainforest:
Tropical: These have a warm and wet climate and are usually found within 10 degrees north and south of the equator.
Temperate: These occur in milder climate regions like North America, including California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, British Columbia and other places around the world.
Dry: These have a more open tree canopy layer, lower amounts of rainfall and are mostly found north and south of the world’s tropical rainforests.
Although the Amazon tropical rainforest is probably the most well-known, other major rainforest locations include the Congo rainforest in Africa, the Valdivian temperate rainforest in South America, the Daintree tropical in Australia, the Southeast Asian rainforest, the Tongass National Forest and the Pacific temperate in North America.
Meanwhile, the Dallas World Aquarium is open daily beginning at 8:30 a.m. except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Admission starts at $18.95 for children ages three to 12 and $26.95 for adults. Parking is available in two lots right next to the aquarium and street parking is also available nearby. There is a bookstore, gift shop and three full-service, family-friendly restaurants.
The Jungle Café, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. offers salads, pizzas, deli sandwiches and snacks, while Café Maya is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and serves traditional TexMex items and offers a bird’s nest view of the Mundo Maya exhibits. The eighteen-O-one Restaurant, also open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., offers international gourmet selections, showcasing foods from international reef locations featured in the Reef Room exhibits.
For more information on visiting the Dallas World Aquarium, go to dwazoo.com.
While you’re up north, maybe consider a fine dining experience at YO Ranch Steakhouse, voted best in the DFW area and within walking distance of the aquarium facility.
A sampling of the lunch and dinner menus here includes such things as venison rollups, Nashville hot fried oysters, prime rib French dip sandwich, buffalo burger, filet mignon, New York strip, prime cowboy bone-in ribeye, charbroiled salmon, pistachio crusted chicken, tomahawk ribeye, wild game mixed grill, shrimp and grits, chicken-fried lobster, miso seabass, gouda mac and cheese, maple Dijon roasted brussels sprouts with bacon, collard greens, steamed asparagus, bread pudding, chocolate lava cake, crème brulée, Jack Daniels pecan pie, chocolate lava cake and blueberry cobbler cheesecake.
