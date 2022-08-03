DALLAS — Mention the word rainforest and the first thing that might come to mind is the famed Amazon in South America, but just 150 miles north of Killeen-Fort Hood is a smaller version of that two-million-square-mile jungle in the heart of downtown Dallas.

The Dallas World Aquarium at 1801 North Griffin St. in the West End Historic District is a three-story facility that includes not only fish, but tropical birds, monkeys, penguins, vampire bats and more in exhibits that start at the canopy level with such creatures as colorful toucans and Cocks-of-the-rock, along with the two-toed and three-toed sloth, endangered Oronco crocodiles, giant river otters, Antillean manatee, and red howler monkeys, Emperor tamarins and Golden Lion tamarins.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.