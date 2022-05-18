FREDERICKSBURG — Historic Fredericksburg is one of the jewels of the beautiful Texas Hill Country and a popular weekend destination. This picturesque tourist town of around 12,000 founded in 1846 by German immigrants is home to not only such attractions as the National Museum of the Pacific War, it also boasts dozens of wineries that are open to the public.
An assortment of guided private or group tours of different award-winning wineries are available that offer guests everything from a luxury limousine ride past rolling vineyards, to an air-conditioned shuttle or a 1970s Volkswagen van.
Along with an assorted selection of stops at dozens of different wineries and sampling their fine wines, many of these day trips also offer a mouth-watering plate of downhome Texas barbecue, snacks or a three-course gourmet meal.
Some tours can be a little pricey, but for those looking to enjoy a wee bit of weekend luxuriousness, one of these winery tours may be just the ticket.
For more information, go to www.fredericksburgescapes.com/packages/texas-hill-country-wine-tours or texashillcountry.com/texas-hill-country-wine-tours.
Another one-of-a-kind Texas Hill Country attraction is in nearby Johnson City, just 30 minutes from Fredericksburg and 85 miles from Killeen-Fort Hood along State Highway 281.
As you arrive at the turnoff for Johnson City on Highway 281, keep an eye out for Hill Country Cupboard, a fine country café that boasts friendly service and the “World’s Best Chicken Fried Steak!” (nearly three dozen sold).
Along with all-day breakfast that includes such belt-busters as the Hungry Breakfast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, omelets, Texican style, Cupboard Kid, and the Blue Plate special, the menu features country fried chicken and pork chops, steaks, Swiss steak, hamburger steak, catfish, fried green tomatoes, fried mushrooms, fried zucchini and yellow squash, onion rings, chicken ranch nachos, tortilla soup, Texas toast, green beans, fried okra, black-eyed peas, country fried potatoes, mashed potatoes, seasoned rice, baked goods, wine, brews and spirits and a lot more.
Other than the café, one of the main attractions at Johnson City is Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, which includes the restored boyhood home of the man known as LBJ, the controversial 36th president of the United States (1963-69) who is often associated with civil rights legislation and the Vietnam War.
Self-guided driving tours of the LBJ Ranch, including the family cemetery where LBJ is buried and the Texas White House (now temporarily closed due to “safety concerns arising from structural issues”) begin at the Visitors Center, where guests can find presidential memorabilia and short films on LBJ and the park. For information on current COVID-19 safety guidelines and restrictions, see the website www.nps.gov/lyjo/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm.
LBJ lived in his boyhood home from age five until his high school graduation in 1924. It is still furnished in the style of the early to mid-1920s, depicting a rural Texas lifestyle from 75 years ago.
The Johnson family — including his parents, Sam Ealy Johnson Jr. and Rebekah Baines Johnson; sisters, Rebekah, Josefa, Lucia; and brother, Sam Houston Johnson — moved to Johnson City from a farm near Stonewall, a distance of about fourteen miles, in September 1913, two weeks after LBJ’s fifth birthday. It remained their home for most of the next 24 years.
Also in the Fredericksburg/Johnson City area is Pedernales Falls State Park, a 5,212-acre facility along the banks of the Pedernales River.
Stop in for an afternoon swim or hike, picnic, or camp overnight. Hiking and biking trails, which range from easy to challenging, include the half-mile Twin Falls Nature Trail and stop at a scenic falls overlook. There is also the more strenuous six-mile Wolf Mountain Trail, and the new 10-mile technical, single-track Juniper Ridge Trail that provides a number of obstacles designed for more advanced riders.
Officials warn that, although beautiful, water in the Pedernales can rise from a calm stream to a raging river in minutes, due to flash flooding conditions throughout the area. Guests should be alert to changing weather conditions and leave immediately if the water starts rising or getting muddy.
For details on safety precautions and other information about visiting Pedernales Falls State Park, go to tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/pedernales-falls.
