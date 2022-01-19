SAN ANTONIO — Dig into a nice plate of schnitzel and wash it down with a frosty mug of root beer at one of the oldest German restaurants in Texas about 150 miles south of Killeen-Fort Hood.
Lots of towns throughout the Lone Star State have rich German heritages — Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, Pflugerville, Boerne, Schulenberg, Muenster, to name a handful — and San Antonio is not one of them.
However, the city perhaps best known for being home of the famed Alamo mission and Spurs professional basketball team, lays claim to historic Schilo’s restaurant, not only one of the oldest Bavarian eateries in Texas, but also the oldest operating restaurant in the city.
Schilo’s got its start as a saloon in Beeville, Texas, in the early 1900s. Owners Fritz “Papa” Schilo and Mama Schilo moved to San Antonio in 1914 and started serving classic German recipes three years later.
When Prohibition came around in 1920, saloons across the country were shut down but Schilo’s was one step ahead. Beer kegs were rolled out of the coolers and the famous Schilo’s Family Root Beer kegs rolled in and installed in their place.
In 1942, the restaurant moved to its current location at 424 E. Commerce Street, former home of a currency exchange bank, where the original bank vault now serves as a walk-in cooler. After three generations of Schilos ran the business, it was purchased by the Lyons family in 1980 and continues its longstanding traditions and menu.
Speaking of menus, a sampling of dishes includes: Reuben sandwich; Polish sausage on a hoagie; hamburgers; Riverwalk kraut dog; footlong beef hot dog wrapped in bacon with chili and cheese; wienerschnitzel; schweineschnitzel; chicken and dumplings; bratwurst; polska kielbasa; breakfast plates; potato pancakes; pioneer sweet cream pancakes; build your own omelet; deviled egg platter; chicken and sausage gumbo; meatloaf; roast beef and gravy; German potato salad; red cabbage; carrot salad; sauerkraut; homemade cheesecake; peach cobbler; Texas sheet cake.
Remember to try some of Schilo’s famous frosted root beer or maybe a spiked root beer cocktail, mimosa, Bloody Mary, fuzzy navel, German mule, spiked cider or German chocolate cake shot. For more information on Schilo’s, go to www.onlyinyourstate.com/texas/early-1900s-german-restaurant-tx.
Of course, in this city of 1.4 million, an historic restaurant is far from the only point of interest.
At the top of most to-do lists is the beautiful San Antonio Riverwalk, a winding stretch of walking paths and bridges along the San Antonio River downtown that includes an assortment of shops, restaurants and boat rides.
Beginning Sunday, Jan. 23, sections of the river are to be drained as part of regular maintenance procedures to keep it clean. For more information, go to www.thesanantonioriverwalk.com.
Also in the downtown area is the Alamo mission, site of one of the most famous battles in U.S. military history and a turning point in the 1836 Texas Revolution.
Following a 13-day siege, the badly outnumbered Texians were overrun and mostly all killed by the Mexican army. The slaughter that occurred prompted the famed rallying cry, “Remember the Alamo,” that led to the Texians defeating the Mexican Army at the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836, ending the rebellion and resulting in the newly formed Republic of Texas.
Admission to the Alamo is free but reservations are required and can be made online. Visit www.thealamo.org for more information.
A few miles from the Alamo is the San Antonio Zoo, a 35-acre home to thousands of exotic animals representing 750 different species, including:
African lion, Asian elephant, black howler monkey, squirrel monkey, cheetah, zebra, jaguar, hippopotamus, warthog, bush dog, African crested porcupine, pygmy goat, giraffe, leopard, Sumatran tiger, white-cheeked gibbon, spectacled bear, pygmy goat, spider monkey, lemur, giant anteater, naked mole-rat, nine-banded armadillo, Nubian ibex, ocelot, red kangaroo, southern white rhinoceros, spotted hyena and much more.
For information on times and tickets, go to sazoo.org.
