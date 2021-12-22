SAN ANTONIO — Texas has a lot of must-see holiday attractions and one of the finest is located 150 miles south of Killeen-Fort Hood at San Antonio’s famed Riverwalk, a 15-mile long stretch of downtown shops, restaurants, bars and more that is decorated every year with millions of colorful lights strung alongside the San Antonio River.
The historic city of San Antonio — second-largest city in the state with a population of 1.4 million — may be best known as home of the famed Alamo mission, but the Riverwalk draws even more attention and the Christmas season is a great time to visit.
Visiting the Riverwalk is free, although there may be charges for such things as boat rides down the river and other activities. Holiday lights remain on through Jan. 10.
For more information, go to www.thesanantonioriverwalk.com.
Also in the Alamo City, Travis Park at 301 E. Travis Street features a spectacular luminary display that contains 250,000 lights and the 50-foot HEB Christmas tree. Travis Park Ice Rink is open for skating through Jan. 17, as well. Tickets are on sale now at www.rotaryicerink.com, and this season guests can enjoy various theme nights with special discounts, including military and first responder free admission on Mondays, a cheap skate half-off admission on Tuesdays and a group skate night for discounts on groups of 10 or more on Thursdays.
Over at the San Antonio Zoo, the Whataburger Zoo Lights offers dazzling animal-themed displays, along with two new 32-foot LED trees this year that are described as a “must-see.” Be sure and visit the all-new Holiday Sing-Along Express train ride and the new Winter Wonderland’s light-up jellyfish and other sea creatures. Check out the Starry Safari holiday savannah with its 15-foot-tall, illuminated giraffe and other life-sized creatures.
Sip hot cocoa during a walk through the zoo’s light tunnel, roast some s’mores, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus and take a seat on Santa’s lap for a photo. Go to https://sazoo.org/zoo-events/zoo-lights for more information.
At Six Flags Fiesta Texas, millions more lights set the stage for the annual Holiday in the Park, with musical shows and socially distanced meet-and-greet opportunities with Santa Claus and assorted Looney Tunes characters.
Holiday in the Park began in 1985 at one of Fiesta Texas’ sister parks, Six Flags Over Texas. Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ current version of Holiday in the Park began in 2007. However, Fiesta Texas is no stranger to Christmas events. A similar event, Lone Star Christmas, took place in the park from 1992 to 1995, featuring a “tree of lights” that spanned 115 feet up the quarry wall topped with a 12-foot star.
In 1993, the park was adorned with 16 miles of Christmas lights, 5,000 feet of garland and more than 500 Christmas bows. Entertainment included a ‘50s-themed Christmas show and a dinner show inside Sangerfest Halle restaurant. To top it off, Rattler (roller coaster) was decorated with a 60-foot-tall star on its lift hill.
For more information on Holiday in the Park, go to https://www.sfftsource.com/events/hip.
Meanwhile, closer to home, Fort Hood’s annual Nature in Lights is up and running through Jan. 2 at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA). Since 1996, a reported three million people have visited the military post’s holiday tradition, which is open to the public and runs nightly from 5:30 to 11 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
This year, Nature in Lights contains more than 130 displays over a 5.5-mile route. All vehicles entering the park on Monday through Wednesday evenings will receive a collector’s 14th edition Annual Nature in Lights tree ornament. Limit one per vehicle while supplies last.
Along with driving through the light displays, take a break at Santa’s Village for a “COVID-safe digital non-contact photo,” and Santa’s Snack Shack for a fresh baked cookie, assorted chips and drinks, nachos, hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, hot link sandwich, pulled pork sandwich, pulled pork nachos, chopped brisket sandwich, chopped brisket nachos and funnel cakes.
Pony rides are $5 through Christmas Eve at BLORA Ranch, located on Cottage Road prior to entering and paying for Nature in Lights.
Gate fees are: $20 for cars, mini vans and pickups; $35 for limousines, 15-passenger vans and RVs; $55 for a 24-passenger van; and $80 for 47-passenger van or larger bus. Visit hood.armymwr.com/ for details.
