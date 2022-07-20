GARNER STATE PARK — Legendary Texas twanger George Strait sang about the famed Frio River in one of his many hit songs and some say the crystal clear Hill Country stream that draws thousands every year to its banks is one of the Lone Star State’s most popular attractions.
One of the places to enjoy a day or a weekend alongside the Frio is Garner State Park, a 1,774-acre facility that includes 2.9 miles of the sparkling, spring-fed river that earns its Spanish name (“cold”) with temperatures ranging from the low 60s to the mid-80s, depending on the time of year.
Generations of Texans have spent time in and around Garner State Park’s piece of the Frio, swimming, tubing, hiking, paddle boating, canoeing, fishing or taking a hike along 16 miles of scenic trails. Camping is available in screened shelters, cabins or campsites. Large groups can rent a group campsite.
Visitors can rent paddle boats, kayaks and inner tubes, along with such things as tables, barbecue pits, heaters and fans. During the busy season, the park’s concessionaire offers a shuttle service for tubers, as well as a putt-putt golf course. Lockers are available near the boathouse to help keep valuables safe and secure.
Since the 1940s, revelers have gathered at the park’s concession building on summer evenings for a jukebox dance. This is a popular event, so officials recommend arriving early before the parking lot gets full and they close the gates (sometimes as early as 8:30 p.m.)
The Frio has drawn people for thousands and thousands of years, as far back as prehistoric times when people reportedly camped in the area, attracted by abundant water and game, plants they could use for various purposes and stone that was used for making tools.
Garner State Park was developed between 1935 and 1941 by members of President Franklin Roosevelt’s Civilian Conservation Corps, a program designed to provide jobs during the Great Depression.
Situated on the southwestern edge of the Edwards Plateau, the park has spectacular scenery with tall limestone cliffs, deep canyons and ancient rock formations. The Frio Canyon — described by Texas Highways magazine as “the Swiss Alps of Texas” and the most majestic and dramatic of all the Hill Country valleys — is known for plenty of wildlife including white-tailed deer, black rock and fox squirrels, raccoons, Rio Grande turkeys, mourning doves, black and turkey vultures, eastern bluebirds and a number of species of migratory birds.
Park officials caution visitors to be aware of feral hogs in the park, and to not leave food, coolers, or ice chests unattended.
Garner State Park is located at Concan, about 80 miles west of San Antonio and 240 miles southwest of Killeen-Fort Hood. For more information, go to tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/garner.
Also along the Frio at Concan is Neal’s Lodges, a family-owned and operated vacation spot that is open year-round.
Cool off here at “the swimming hole,” exclusively for Neal’s Lodges guests. Slide down the water slide or rent a tube and take a leisurely float trip down the river. Shuttles are available to retrieve floaters downriver and bring them back to where they started, and at the end of the day, head on over to Joe Jimmy’s for family-friendly fun and games including: live music, karaoke, dancing, arcade games, basketball, swing sets, monkey bars, concession stand and a full-service bar. Admission is free for Neal’s guests and I.D. is required for those 21 and over.
This facility was founded in 1926 by local rancher Tom Neal and his wife, Vida Thrift Neal. Vida was known as “chief cook and bottle washer” who fixed fried chicken and homemade ice cream for guests on Sundays, while Tom managed the guest cabins and served as postmaster for Concan.
Today, there are 81 cabins, 10 lodges, 17 condos, 45 RV hook-ups and 16 tent sites that include exclusive river access for guests. Cabins, lodges and condos have air conditioning, TV and kitchens furnished with dishes, basic utensils and other items, along with access to barbecue and fire pits. Neal’s Dining Room is also within walking distance of most cabins. For details, visit www.nealslodges.com.
John Clark is a longtime contributor to the Fort Hood Herald and a former teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
He is a Kempner resident, published non-fiction author and a personal trainer.
