SCHULENBERG — Bluebonnet season is coming up in the picturesque Texas Hill Country, but as sightseers and road trippers wait for that popular annual display of nature’s finest, there is another stunning assortment of beauty to admire just down the road from Killeen-Fort Hood.

Spread out over this 20-something county region near the geographical center of the state is a series of historic painted churches that date back to the 1800s and are open to the public for viewing, admiration and maybe a few keepsake photos.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.