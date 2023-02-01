SCHULENBERG — Bluebonnet season is coming up in the picturesque Texas Hill Country, but as sightseers and road trippers wait for that popular annual display of nature’s finest, there is another stunning assortment of beauty to admire just down the road from Killeen-Fort Hood.
Spread out over this 20-something county region near the geographical center of the state is a series of historic painted churches that date back to the 1800s and are open to the public for viewing, admiration and maybe a few keepsake photos.
The Painted Churches Tour is one of the big attractions — along with nearby Shiner Brewery — in the Schulenberg area, located about 140 miles south of Killeen. Czech and German immigrants who settled the region built a collection of churches, including replicas of the ones they left behind in Europe, and today there are more than 20 painted churches in Texas, many of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Along with being beautiful places to gather and worship, the churches are considered works of art with hand painted sculptures, marble walls, stained glass and other decorative details, all paying homage to Texas history.
Many of the best examples of the painted churches are in and around the town of Schulenberg, including:
St. Mary’s Catholic Church in High Hill: Sometimes called the “Queen of the Painted Churches,” this facility is described as the cornerstone of the Painted Churches Tour and religious history of the area’s immigrants. It may be unremarkable at first glance, but step inside and be dazzled by 18 huge, German-style stained glass windows and ornate designs across the wooden walls.
St. John the Baptist Church in Ammannsville: Initially built in 1890 and rebuilt twice due to a hurricane and a fire, the interior here is marked by pink details, domed ceilings and stained glass all around.
Saints Cyril and Methodius Church in Dubina: These are considered the most elaborate among the painted churches. Prominent Texas architect Leo Dielmann (1881-1969) was hired to design the second church after a hurricane destroyed the first one. The building was whitewashed in the 1950s, but the community restored most of the original stencils and designs in the 1980s. These churches include a painted interior featuring a mural of Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane overlooking the altar.
St. Mary’s Church of the Assumption in Praha: A crowd of nearly 12,000 attended a dedication of this facility in 1895. Resembling a simple country church with its plain stone exterior, the inside is an artistic showcase designed in a Gothic Revival style popular at the time. Swiss fresco artist Gottfried Flurry painted beautiful stars, palms and flowers, and the centerpiece is a shining white altar with 24-karat gold inlays.
Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Moravia: This church has one of the most well-preserved murals, with detailed architecture and wooden interior siding painted to look like stone.
Self-guided tours of the painted churches are welcomed, but guided tours are also available for an in-depth description of their history and architecture. For information on guided tours, contact the Schulenberg Visitor Center. Allow at least two weeks’ notice to ensure availability.
All but one of the churches conduct regular Sunday services, so visitors are encouraged to wait until after services or pick another day to visit. Most of the painted churches are located in and around small towns, so food choices may be limited. Officials suggest bringing snacks and drinks or planning in advance where to eat.
For a bite to eat before, after, or both, consider a stop at The Garden Co. Marketplace and Café at 217 Kessler Ave. in Schulenberg, where the menu includes such things as gourmet grilled cheese, turkey sandwich, chicken salad, Baja fish tacos, shrimp po-boy and a variety of burgers for lunch. At dinner time, the offerings expand to include ribeye steak, beef tenderloin, snapper etouffee, seafood pasta, pork chop, roasted chicken breast, chicken fried steak and a selection of wood-fired pizzas.
John Clark is a longtime contributor to the Fort Hood Herald and a former teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.