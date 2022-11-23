Many military families were overwhelmed by the gift of a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, courtesy of the Killeen Food Care Center and it’s many donors and the partnership with Family and Community Services at Fort Hood.
Twenty-nine units with dozens of volunteers received bulk groceries, including turkeys from the Center Monday morning. According to FCS, military families who wished to participate, added their names to a list of recipients for this holiday program.
“We are proud to partner with many groups and individuals to insure our military families don’t go hungry ever--not just at the holidays,” Ray Cockrell, executive director of the Food Care Center said. The Center is located at 210 N. 16th St. in downtown Killeen. At least 1,000 military families received free holiday groceries thanks to the hard work of the Killeen Food Care Center and dozens of Army volunteers.
There were 29 units scheduled to pick up groceries and free turkeys to distribute to military families once they are received back on Fort Hood. Sylvia Gavin with Family and Community Services at Fort Hood worked with each unit as they arrived at the Center. Dozens of soldiers and civilians worked together on the loading dock to transfer everything from frozen turkeys, canned and packaged goods to cakes, pies and desserts wrapped into waiting vehicles. Items were wrapped to withstand the quick trip back to base. Once the deliveries are back on Fort Hood, FCS will distribute them to soldier’s families in need this holiday season.
Volunteers at the Center have spent weeks putting together bags and boxes and crates of donated goods in anticipation of this event. Members of the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans were on hand during the distribution event, working in the warehouse to sort and organize items into stacks, ready for loading.
“This annual event has been going on for more than 20 years and it means a lot to the largely military-affiliated Killeen-Fort Hood community,” Cockrell said.
The Thanksgiving food giveaway is organized every year with the help of the Fort Hood Chaplain’s office and the Command Finance Specialist.
The Killeen Food Care Center will host additional food giveaways prior to the Christmas holiday, both for active-duty military service members and for civilians.
