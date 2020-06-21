Changing the name of Fort Hood has been in discussion over the last week as racial tensions have risen in the country.
Last week, top Army officials said they were open to having a discussion on changing the name of Fort Hood and other military bases throughout the country named after Confederate soldiers.
“The Secretary of Defense and Secretary of the Army are open to a bi-partisan discussion on the topic,” Army spokesperson Col. Sunset Belinsky said in a statement to Politico, which broke the news Monday.
Members and officials for the community have different opinions on the changing of the name of the country’s largest military installation.
Fort Hood is named after Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, a vocal slavery supporter. At a soldiers’ reunion seven years after the war ended, Hood said the North was fighting for the freedom of blacks, “and the independence of the Southern Confederacy was the only means to avoid the immediate abolition of slavery,” according to the book “Enduring Legacy: Rhetoric and Ritual of the Lost Cause,” by W. Stuart Towns.
The party chairpersons for the Democratic and Republican parties of Bell County share different opinions on the renaming of the post.
Nancy Boston, the chairwoman for the Republican party of Bell County, is against changing the name of Fort Hood.
“Fort Hood, also known as “The Great Place,” has served our country for over 78 years,” Boston said. “So many patriots have served and trained there and gone on to defend our Republic. The name is associated with the illustrious history, contributions and sacrifices that have been made.
“I pause when I hear the ‘Sounds of Freedom’ when the firing range is operating and remember all who served and continue to serve. Changing names will not change history,” she said. “We must all remember how far we have come as a nation. We must remember the past and continue to build upon that by unifying and learning from the past.”
Chris Rosenberg, the chairwoman for the Democratic party of Bell County, said the post’s name should be changed.
“The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has made a compelling case that Fort Benavidez should replace Fort Hood as the name of the nation’s largest active-duty armored base, and I agree wholeheartedly. Master Sgt. Benavidez received the Medal of Honor for his heroism in Vietnam,” Rosenberg said in an email Thursday.
“John Bell Hood, in contrast, was a Confederate general who took up arms against the Union in support of slavery and secession. He has been described as one of the worst Civil War generals — aggressive and over his head in the war.
“Soldiers at Fort Hood deserve better — a name they can point to with pride and reverence,” she said.
Fort Hood is one of 10 Army posts in the South named after Confederate officers. The others include Fort Bragg in North Carolina; Fort Lee, Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Pickett in Virginia; Fort Polk and Camp Beauregard in Louisiana; Fort Benning and Fort Gordon in Georgia; and Fort Rucker, Alabama.
Camp Hood was created in 1942 during World War II, and several years later became permanent as Fort Hood.
Reshard Hicks is one of the cofounders of Let’s Move Killeen, an organization that has been advocating for social change in the Killeen area recently.
“When it comes to renaming military bases and with me being a military veteran who was actually stationed on and deployed with the First Cavalry Unit, I’m indifferent about renaming these installations. For two reasons: 1. It’s never been something most in the community have had a discussion about and doesn’t directly affect or change the climate of the community.
2. If you erase the name, then you erase the history! This will make it seem, for the younger generations, that things like naming installations after Confederate generals and such never happened and takes away some of the history of how the world viewed slavery,” Hicks said. “One thing I will say is that I am for the community! So if it is something our community as a whole would like changed or in reference to statues, removed, then that’s what I will fight for and stand on the side of.”
Tim Hancock, a former mayor of Killeen, served in the Army for almost 30 years. Three years ago, Hancock was not in favor of changing the name of Fort Hood or other military bases. His thoughts have not changed.
“I do not support changing the name of Fort Hood,” Hancock said during a phone call on Friday.
What would it take to change the name of Fort Hood?
According to army.mil, Army installations were originally named for high-ranking officers and were named by the commander or supervising engineer of the installation when it was set up.
For most of the 19th century, naming of posts was a local matter.
For example, “War Department General Order Number 79, dated 8 November 1878, left the naming of installations to the commander of the regional Military Division in which the installation was located. Although not always, the names of installations usually reflected a local influence, such as Fort Apache in Arizona, established in 1871, and the Chickamauga Post in Georgia, established in 1902,” army.mil states.
Army.mil further states that the “War Department better defined the criteria when it established the policy for “naming military reservations in honor of deceased distinguished officers regardless of the arm or service in which they have served” in a memorandum dated 20 November 1939.
Shortly after World War II, in 1946, the Army established the Army Memorialization Board. Governed by Army Regulation (AR) 15-190, Boards, Commissions, and Committees: Department of the Army Memorialization Board, it assumed responsibility for deciding on the names of posts and other memorial programs and the criteria for naming them.”
The most current Army Regulation concerning naming Army installations is AR 1-33, which became effective on June 30, 2006, and redefined and expanded the categories of individuals to be memorialized, and listed appropriate memorialization programs for each category. The naming of installations is now the responsibility of the assistant secretary of Army for manpower and reserve affairs.
There are several other Confederate reminders in the Killeen area, with Robert E. Lee Drive and Fort Hood Street, among others. There has been a Confederate statue in front of the Bell County Courthouse in the Belton downtown square since 1916.
There is also a statue of Peter Hansborough Bell, for whom the county is named. Bell fought in the battle of San Jacinto and entered the U.S. Army at the outbreak of the Mexican War. When the Civil War broke out, he was offered a commission as colonel of Confederate forces by Jefferson Davis, but he refused to serve, according to the Texas State Historical Association’s website.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center — a nonprofit legal organization that monitors hate groups — only Virginia has more Confederate symbols than Texas.
Fort Hood declined comment on a possible name change until a decision is made one way or the other.
