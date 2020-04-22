Note: Activities may have been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19, so it is advised to call ahead.
Heroes on the Water 2020: The Fort Hood Chapter of Heroes on the Water has announced its 2020 Kayak Fishing Event schedule.
Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water provides kayak fishing events for military, veterans and first responders. The events are designed to allow paddlers to decompress from the rigors of life encountered by vets and first responders through kayak fishing. The events are family friendly, so spouses and children are welcomed.
HOW events take place at local bodies of water, some public and some private, and are affectionately referred to as ecotherapy sessions. Participants can reflect in solitude or reconnect in groups with their fellow paddlers as they learn kayaking and fishing basics. No experience or equipment is required; HOW provides everything (kayaks, paddles, PFDs, fishing equipment) free of charge, and kayak fishing is adaptive to those with disabilities. Lunch is provided.
The 2020 schedule is as follows:
May 23: Yowell Ranch
July 18: Reveille Peak Ranch
Sept. 19: Yowell Ranch
Nov 14: Reveille Peak Ranch
All events require RSVP. To get on the list, or to volunteer at a Fort Hood chapter event, contact Frank Aguilar at 254-630-6440 or ft.hoodtx@heroesonthewater.org; or Bert Rodriguez at 817-996-1041 or info@lonestarchronicles.com.
May 23
9th Annual ASCO Spartacus Dash: ASCO Belton will hold it’s 9th annual obstacle course event, the ASCO Spartacus Dash, at Confederate Park in Belton at 9 a.m. May 23.
ASCO will donate all race day proceeds to the Gary Sinise Foundation and will match the total gift up to $10,000.
The ASCO Spartacus Dash is a 3-mile obastacle course designed for all ages and abilities. Obstacles include dirt hills, a cargo net wall, rope swing over Nolan Creek, mud pit crawl, zip line, mud tunnels, slippery tarp slide, ice bath and more.
The race includes divisions for individuals and teams. At the completion of the race, each participant will receive a medal and trophies will be awarded to the top three winners in each age division.
To register, become a sponsor, volunteer or learn more, visit www.ascospartacusdash.com or email ascospartacusdash@gmail.com.
May 29
Garryowen Past and Present Reunion: The third annual Garryowen Past and Present Reunion scheduled for May 29 and 30 at the Olan Forest Smith Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Instead, the Garryowen Veterans Association will host a meet and greet May 29 beginning at 6 p.m. at the VFW post. All current and former members of the 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment “Garryowen” are invited to attend. There will still be a silent auction and raffle prizes. There will be free hotdogs and hamburgers and a cash bar will be available. Stetsons and spurs are encouraged.
The annual reunion is an opportunity for Garryowen veterans from all time periods to meet and interact with current active duty troopers, build unit camaraderie and maintain the history and traditions of the famed squadron.
For more information, contact retired Command Sgt. Maj. David Clemons at 254-630-3909.
VFW Post 8577 is located at 1506 Veterans Avenue in Copperas Cove.
June 27
Bass tournament: The Red Team Chapter of the U.S. Field Artillery Association will host the 11th annual Brig. Gen. Charles B. Allen Bass Tournament on June 27 at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Non-boaters will be paired with boaters the day of the tournament and each team must have at least one service member or veteran. Boats will be in the water by 5:30 a.m. and the tournament will begin at first light. Weigh in will be at 3 p.m.
There is a five fish limit, with a prize for the biggest fish. Cash prize will be determined based on the number of entries. Registration is limited to the first 50 boaters. There will be food, prizes, fun and more.
Entry fee is $50 per team. To register or for more information, call troy Wiek at 941-219-8450 or email twiekjr@yahoo.com, or Dean at Tightlines at 254-690-3474.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is located in Stillhouse Lake Park, 4050 Simmons Road in Belton.
Ongoing
Disabled American Veterans: The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 74 will be open for assistance on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 254-248-0048 for questions. The chapter is located at 528 State School Road in Gatesville.
Disability claims: The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 74 will have its chapter service officer available to assist veterans with Veterans Affairs disability claims. Assistance is by appointment only. If you are in need of help filling out an filing your VA claims, contact Dianne Clarke at 254-216-1795. Please call between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday in order to schedule an appointment.
Veterans of Foreign Wars: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove hosts a breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. every Saturday open to the public. The breakfast is all you can eat and eggs to order for $5 for people 70 years and older and $7 for all others. The canteen offers free pool on Wednesdays and hosts Karaoke every Friday and Saturday. The post is located at 1506 Veterans Avenue.
The post also caters weddings, parties and special events. It is available for military functions at no or reduced cost to host hail and farewell events, noncommissioned officer and officer development events and offsite events for military organizations.
For more information, call the canteen at 254-547-3973 after noon and ask for the manager or a post officer, or go to the post web site at www.vfw8577.com.
Service officer Craig Lacy is available for assistance with the Veterans Affairs claims and application process. He can be reached at 254-547-3973. The post also assists veterans in getting to and from VA appointments and can coordinate assistance from other government and non-government organizations willing to help veterans in need.
Military Order of the Purple Heart: The Military Order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary is looking for spouses, children, grandchildren, grand parents, widows, widowers and siblings of persons who have been awarded the Purple Heart Medal by the Armed Services of the United States. The Auxiliary supports our patriots, veterans, their family members and Gold Star families. We are looking for others who want to give back to those who haven given so much for this country. A lifetime membership costs $50.
If you are interested in joining CENTEX Unit 1876, please contact the unit president, Doris Williams, at drswllms62@gmail.com. The auxiliary meets the third Saturday of the month at 699 East Veterans Memorial Blvd, Harker Heights. The auxiliary hosts an annual tea in the fall, participates in the POW/MIA Ceremony, Veterans Day Parade, Memorial Day Parade, Wreath laying for Vets, the Purple Heart Ball, VA hospital activities, Toys for Tots and more.
The deadline of Oct. 25, 2018 for Military order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary Unit 1876 scholarship is quickly approaching. To find out more information, email: drswllms62@gmail.com with the subject MOPHA Scholarship.
Tobacco cessation classes: Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Health Promotion office offers Freedom from Tobacco cessation classes every Wednesday at 9 a.m. for all active duty military, family members, retirees and DoD civilians. Tricare beneficiaries do not need a referral to participate in the program.
Classes are held in the Health Promotion office located at the Army Wellness Center in Building 12019, Old Ironsides and 31st Street, Suite 500. To register for an upcoming class or for more information, call 254-288-8488.
The Central Texas Korean War Veterans Association chapter 222 will meet at the assocation’s post every second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. The post is located at 508 Park St, Killeen, Texas.
Drivers needed: The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is seeking volunteer van drivers interested in transporting Veterans in the Killeen area to and from their scheduled appointments at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. Transportation for veterans from outlying areas, such as Killeen, is provided through a van fleet donated in collaboration with area Disabled American Veterans organizations and its members. Personnally-owned vehicles are not used to transport veterans. Volunteers must meet qualifications for drivers, such as a valid driver’s license, proof of current insurance, a safe driving record and a background check. Applicants must also pass a physical examination. Volunteers are eligible for meals, flu shots and an extensive volunteer recognition program. For more information, contact the Voluntary Service Office at 254-743-0515 or 254-743-0740.
Bingo: The Community Events and Bingo Center offers bingo six days a week, reoccurring special events, along with computer handsets, display monitors and several stations to replenish bingo supplies. Over $3,700 in cash prizes paid out daily. One jackpot starts at $10,000, another at $3,000 and another begins with a percent of the first day’s play; in addition to progressive game numbers that go up weekly. This state of the art facility is also capable of accommodating private parties and functions of up to 450 guests. Bingo offered Tuesday through Saturday, doors open at 5 p.m., bingo from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, doors open at noon, bingo from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The Community Events and Bingo Center is at building 50012, Clear Creek Road, behind AAFES gas station. For more information, please call 254-532-9253 or 254-532-9263.
Roller Derby Recreation League: Come out and join the Fort Hood Hell on Wheels All Girl Roller Derby Recreation League. The league is free to join and is open to female DOD ID card holders ages 16 years old and older. Females under the age of 18 must have a legal guardian present at all times. Skaters are required to provide their own equipment, during league practice and bouts. The league meets Monday and Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Health Promotions Aerobics and Skating Center, Building 324 on 37th Street. All skill levels will be accommodated. For more information, call 254-285-5372.
Zumba: Classes are 1 to 2 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Applied Functional Fitness Center; 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at West Fort Hood Gym; and 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Applied Functional Fitness Center.
Spin: Classes are from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Grey Wolf Physical Fitness Center, at 58th Street and Old Ironsides Avenue.
Yoga Classes: Enjoy yoga from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Beginners’ yoga is 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Classes are subject to change and are held at the Applied Fitness Center, Building 12018, 33rd Street at Old Ironsides Avenue. For more information, call 254-287-8219.
By Appointment
Counseling: Bring it in the Zone is now hosting SMART Recovery Group/Individual Counseling Sessions in Killeen. This is a cognitive behavioral approach to therapy helping individuals become free from dependence of any substance using a four-point program. Call Jennifer Coleman at 254-458-1329 for individual appointments, questions or comments.
Every Tuesday
Just Stressed Out: Support group for female spouses or caregivers of active-duty or service members with PTSD, active-duty female service members or veterans with PTSD. Meets from 6 to 7 p.m. at 717 N. 4th Street, Suite B in Killeen. Park in the Bell County Human Services lot. For more information, contact Maureen Jouett at mail@bringeveryoneinthezone.org.
Every Thursday
Support Group: Open to any kind of trauma survivors and caregivers. Hosted by Darnall Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care, the group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Darnall chapel. For more information, contact Chaplain S.R. Handy at 254-288-8849 or 254-288-8850.
Thursday Music Mix: From 3 to 8 p.m., enjoy pool, shuffleboard, popcorn and finger foods on covered patio decks as you listen to a live DJ at Backbone NCO Lounge, Building 194 on 37th Street. The event is free and open to all 18 and older. For more information, call 254-532-5073.
1st and 3rd Thursday
Survivors of suicide support group: Anyone impacted by suicide is invited to meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month in Belton. For more information email sos_gfh@yahoo.com.
3rd Monday
VFW meeting: The Veterans of Foreign Wars post 8577 Auxiliary holds their monthly meetings the third Monday of each month starting at 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 8577 at 1506 Veterans Ave, Copperas Cove. Any questions call Juanita Workman at 254-652-9080 or Barbara Moore at 806-332-8753.
Fort Hood’s Soldier for Life: Transition Assistance Program Job fairs:
None scheduled at this time
Upcoming Seminars at the Soldier for Life: TAP Center starting at 1 p.m., unless otherwise noted, are:
None scheduled at this time
