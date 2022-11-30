COPPERAS COVE — Dianne Campbell was 37 years old and a mother of two when a friend set her up on a blind date with a brigadier general from Fort Hood.
He was 47 and a lifelong bachelor, and both were reluctant to accept the invitation to a cocktail party, but when they finally met, it was much like one of those storybook romances read about in books and seen in the movies.
“They concocted this plan for us to meet,” said Dianne, who was born in Frankfurt, Germany, but lived most of her life in Copperas Cove, where she is completing a three-year term on the City Council. “They said, ‘Y’all would be perfect for each other.’
“It took several months because I was busy, he was busy … neither of us were crazy about the idea of a blind date. He had never been married; never been engaged. But we met at the party and were together from that day forward. They were right — we were perfect for each other.”
That Fort Hood officer was Charles “Hondo” Campbell, a Shreveport, La., native and Louisiana State University graduate who served 40 years in the U.S. Army and retired in June 2010 as a four-star general, and was the last active duty general officer who had served in the Vietnam War.
Dianne recalls seeing Hondo walk up at that July 7, 1996, party and introduce himself.
“I was standing there with (friends) in front of the fireplace,” she said. “He thought my friend, Rose, was going to be me. She said, ‘I think she’s the one you’re supposed to be meeting.’
“Hondo personified charisma, and we danced and laughed and were just so comfortable from the moment we met. We had a lot of fun that night.”
Nine months later, in April 1997, the couple got married.
But their honeymoon was short-lived.
A few months after they met at that party, Hondo was reassigned to Fort Lewis, Wash., and their relationship became a long-distance one. Dianne was tied up back here at work, and he was being deployed to Taiwan.
So although they could not yet be together full-time, they decided to go ahead and tie the knot.
“We met in Las Vegas and got married,” Dianne said. “My children and my sister and his brother and fraternity brother came to the wedding. We got married and then he went to Taiwan, and I came back to Copperas Cove.
“I finally moved there (Fort Lewis) to be with him in July of ’97. I’m a Texas girl, and really never traveled extensively, so moving to Washington State in July … imagine leaving Texas in July and going to Washington State. I thought I had died and gone to heaven. It is such a beautiful state — and I had to wear a sweater in July.”
That began a 15-year journey for Dianne as a high-ranking military officer’s spouse, with all the perks — and all the responsibilities — that go with it.
“The first two years we were married, I was still working as a senior account executive for the telephone company,” she said. “I had been working for Sprint and so I transferred to Fort Lewis.
“As the chief of staff’s wife at Fort Lewis, I was responsible for coordinating the coffees for the senior leadership, brigade and above. We met every month, and we would talk about family readiness, but they were responsible for their own commands. Then when we moved to Atlanta, Ga. (where Hondo was deputy commanding general for Third Army), Cathy Franks was the commanding general’s wife (Gen. Tommy Franks), and we would have a Family Readiness Group meeting once a month.
“I always did a lot of volunteering, even when I was working. When we went to Germany, he was chief of staff for Seventh Army (and) then I became more engaged in volunteerism. We were only in Germany for not quite two years, and there really is a great sense of community when you are there. The friendships that you fashion are enduring.
“We were in Korea for four years, when he was Eighth Army commander, and it’s amazing in four years how many people lose a parent, or a sibling. I lost my father while we were in Korea, and my husband lost his mother, and our community wrapped its arms around us. It’s a small community and you really come together as brothers and sisters, and especially people of faith. It makes those bonds even closer.
“I was a very active volunteer all my life, and that helped prepare me for the role of the military spouse. I was on the Chamber of Commerce board of directors, the Industrial Foundation board of directors, Rabbit Fest chairperson, the Rabbit Fest committee, the Ogletree Gap festival committee, PTA.
“I think that helped me to transition easily into the military.”
Hondo Campbell went on to become a four-star general with a resume that included serving as 17th commanding general for U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), deputy commander and chief of staff for FORSCOM, combat support company commander in the 2nd Armored Division, commander of the 7th Infantry Division and Eighth Army.
Other staff assignments during his 40-year career included: Operations officer, 3–63 Armor, Augsburg, Germany; chief, Exercise Branch, 3rd Infantry Division, Wuerzburg, Germany; plans and operations officer, Combined Field Army, Republic of Korea; Senior Task Force observer/controller and later deputy commander, Operations Group, Combat Maneuver Training Center, Hohenfels, Germany; chief of staff, 2nd Infantry Division (Mechanized), chief of staff, I Corps and Fort Lewis, Fort Lewis, Wash.; deputy commanding general, Third Army, Fort McPherson, Ga.; chief of staff, U.S. Army Europe and Seventh Army, Germany; chief of staff, United States Central Command; and chief of staff, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea.
Dianne never had to send her husband off to combat, but there was a mission to the Middle East that was unsettling, at best.
“He did go into (combat) theater several times as FORSCOM commander, but prior to that, when he was 7th Infantry Division commanding general at Fort Carson, before we went to war after the 9/11 attacks (2001), they sent him to Afghanistan and he met with warlords,” she said. “It was a driver and himself (and) he wore a bulletproof vest and pistol. That’s all he had.
“I was terrified. I don’t think he believed he would return from that assignment. But he served one-and-a-half tours in Vietnam and his heart was to serve the nation. So he went where the Army sent him. He never asked for special consideration on an assignment — ever.
“He wasn’t there that long — a few weeks. I believe in a sovereign God, so my trust and faith was always in God.”
Six years after he retired, 19 years after they got married, Hondo died from leukemia.
Dianne remembers years earlier when he first started noticing that something might be wrong.
“He was deputy commanding general for Forces Command, and he used to do 500 pushups a day,” she said. “Now, as we aged, he had to break it up a little. But he started noticing he really didn’t have the stamina he once did. He was trying to do some exercises, and just didn’t have the strength. So he went to the doctor.”
The couple was living in Shreveport when Hondo died, and Dianne eventually moved back to Copperas Cove. He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery, and Dianne says she visited twice a year until the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world.
“I have not been back since COVID,” she said. “It is absolutely breath-taking. It’s such a beautiful, beautiful cemetery. The history there, the people that are laid to rest there. It’s really quite an honor that my husband is buried there.
“I had wanted to bring him to the veterans cemetery here in Killeen, but his family asked that I consider burying him in Arlington instead, and so I chose to do that.”
Looking back at their time together, in and out of the military, Dianne says she has no regrets. She learned a lot about things like service to others and leadership skills.
“Yes, I think I was changed,” she said. “I saw firsthand what it looked like for someone to be selfless. He instilled that in me and those around him. It was always others first. That was his guide. He lived it. It really was about serving others, and my husband’s leadership style was to empower people, and give them the resources they needed, and provide the support when needed.
“I will give you an example of his leadership. The first five years (after his death), I would get at least two phone calls every week from random people in the military that he served with, calling to express their condolences, and just touching base. Not a week goes by now that I don’t get at least one. I got two this week from three different soldiers — two called together and then one called separately.
“He was just a great man. If you knew Hondo … he was the second-greatest man I’ve ever known. I believe Jesus Christ is the greatest who ever lived, and I believe my husband was second. I believe God called him up to be chief of staff of his army when he returns.”
