Plans for Fort Hood soldiers who may have been exposed to coronavirus while in South Korea is still unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.
Soldiers from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, are still in South Korea while they transfer their rotational brigade responsibilities to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, from Fort Riley, Kansas.
On Monday evening, U.S. Forces Korea released information that the widow of a soldier living in South Korea had tested positive for coronavirus and had visited one of the local military exchanges.
Department of the Army public affairs has told the Herald that 8th Army — which is in charge of U.S. forces in South Korea — is working to find out whether there will be a delay in the 3rd Brigade soldiers’ ability to return to Fort Hood.
On Sunday, approximately 200 3rd Brigade soldiers returned home. The Herald has reached out to both III Corps and to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center to find out if there are any plans in place in the event of a positive coronavirus diagnosis.
