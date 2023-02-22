COPPERAS COVE — Growing up in the Midwest, retired U.S. Army Maj. John Gallen had plans to go to medical school, but a chance encounter with an ROTC instructor re-routed those aspirations.
“It was funny because I was a senior in high school and my dad took me out to this PX there in Milwaukee, at one of the Reserve centers, and we got a haircut and we came walking down the stairs,” said Gallen, a longtime Copperas Cove resident originally from Wisconsin. “There was this major coming up the stairs and he said to my dad, ‘Fine looking son you got there.’ He asked me what I did, and I told him I was a senior and I was going to go to Marquette University next year.
“He says, ‘Oh, hey, you come and see me. I’m ROTC instructor at Marquette.’ So the next thing I know, I’m joining ROTC.”
Gallen, who served 20 years in the military and retired in 1993 after spending his last five years at Fort Hood, was born in Milwaukee and graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School in 1969. He earned a bachelor’s degree in science from Marquette in 1973 and was commissioned a second lieutenant through the university’s ROTC program.
A self-described “military brat” whose father was a career master sergeant and World War II veteran who retired from military service in 1966, Gallen’s first assignment with the Army was familiar territory.
“My dad was a medic during World War II and was on Saipan when they saw the Enola Gay take off,” Gallen said, referring to the famed B-29 bomber used by the U.S. to drop an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945. “His last duty station was Fort Sill, Okla., where I went to grade school and junior high, and that was my first duty station, so it was just like going home.”
Gallen was commissioned as a chemical corps officer and assigned at Fort Sill to an artillery unit, where he learned all about howitzers and served as a fire direction officer, before heading to basic officer training. He also served at Fort Sill as head of the NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical) school, got married, worked in training and planning, then got orders for Korea, where he served as a chemical officer in the 2nd Infantry Division’s 2nd Brigade from 1976-77.
Other highlights of his career included assignments in Germany, Fort Riley, Kan., and a stint as a college ROTC instructor in Vermont.
Despite serving from the latter part of the Vietnam war era through the early days of fighting in the Persian Gulf, Gallen never saw combat. He did play a part in the Cold War standoff in Europe with the former Soviet Union, and tense times along the DMZ (demilitarized zone) between North Korea and South Korea.
“I consider myself a Cold War warrior,” he said. “I was in during Vietnam (and) I was in during some of the stuff that happened in the Caribbean, all those things. But when I finally got assigned from Germany to Fort Hood, and Desert Shield/Desert Storm (was happening), Gen. (Richard) Graves was the CG (commanding general), and I knew he was lobbying to send III Corps.
“They ended up sending VII Corps, so I spent most of my time in Desert Shield/Desert Storm in the basement of (III) Corps headquarters watching CNN, doing planning. I never did get to deploy over there.
“During all that time, beginning with Vietnam, most of the stuff I did during my career dealt with the Soviet Union and all those things that happened during the Cold War. Did battle books … I spent four years in Germany, then came to Fort Hood and walked through the door and my boss said, ‘Don’t unpack too quickly. We’re going to go TDY back to Germany.’
“When we were stationed in Germany, my daughter and I took a tour of the border (between what was then a divided east and west Germany). She had her little Kodak camera or whatever, and she took a picture of a helicopter. I took it back to one of my bosses, and he said, ‘Where’d you get this?’ I told him my daughter took it, so, yes, I saw the wire, looking across and seeing guys in the towers, and how sparse it looked across there. It was basically the same thing, too, when I visited the DMZ when I was in Korea. You look across and it’s just very desolate and doesn’t look like much. But they’re there.
“It’s funny … in Korea, we flew up in a (OH-)58 (helicopter) to one of the radar sites, because one of our brigades had two radar sites up on the DMZ. I’m in the back seat and the other captain I went up with — one of the infantry captains — we flew up and the pilot landed right there on the pad at the radar site.
“I’m just along for the ride; snoozin’ in the back there. The captain in the front seat gets out and goes to talk to the sergeant that was in charge, then he comes back, gets in the helicopter. The guy lifts off, does a turn, goes in front of the radar sight (and) he gets acquired. The sergeant comes out and shoots a flare, and apparently we created an incident all the way back to I Corps. We did not cross into the no-fly zone at all, but this sergeant got a little excited and shot the flare at us.”
When he left the service in ’93, Gallen had been looking to take his military skills to the civilian world and find a job. After a little uncertainty, with his retirement date coming up and no job offers yet on the table, an unexpected opportunity arose.
“My last year with the chemical section there at Fort Hood, I started putting out feelers,” he said. “I thought I wanted to do something in the field I was in, and so there was Johnson Island (a chemical weapons storage facility in the Pacific Ocean) and so I applied to one of the civilian contractors for that, and I applied to be a parole officer … I put out a lot of resumes and stuff.
“I didn’t hear anything; didn’t hear anything; didn’t hear anything. Come about February or March of ’93, my wife had gotten into an alternative certification program to teach. She had already been hired and was taking a brand new pilot program up at Region XII in Waco. They only took 30 people, and she got in that first class.
“She was moving right along with that, and here I am getting ready to retire, and it’s May. I don’t have a job and I haven’t heard anything. She said, ‘John, why don’t you go into teaching?’”
One thing led to another and Gallen wound up also enrolled in a local alternative teaching certification program, interviewed at Copperas Cove High School, and accepted a position as a special education teacher. Although something like that was never part of the plan, it proved a good fit and he stayed for the next 20 years.
Asked about the difference between teaching young soldiers and getting up in front of a classroom full of teenagers, Gallen said:
“Yeah, there’s a little bit of difference. Of course, being in special ed, the kids had different types of disabilities, but teaching is teaching. Even when I was going to artillery basic, I had a bunch of young lieutenants who weren’t very good at math, so I was living in an apartment, and I bought a little chalkboard, and the guys would come over and I’d tutor them in how to do the gunnery problems.
“Then, taking over that NBC school, there I am teaching classes there. Then teaching ROTC up at Norwich, I taught basic classes to freshman. I also started the drill team with a bunch of cadets. So, like I said, teaching is teaching.”
Looking back at his military career and the direction his life took after putting on a uniform, Gallen says simply that he has been blessed.
“I really wanted to go to medical school, and my parents had encouraged me to do that,” he said. “It just didn’t work out that way.
“I feel very fortunate to have had a 20-year career, and to have been in during a time when there were a lot of things happening in the world. When I was in artillery basic class, Nixon was president, and we were all being trained to be forward observers (a particularly dangerous assignment) over in Vietnam. When our class graduated in ’74, that’s when Nixon started pulling troops out of Vietnam. Very few of the guys in my basic class went to Vietnam.
“The whole Berlin Wall coming down (1989). Being in Korea when things were tense in ’77, ‘78. Those were interesting times.”
These days, Gallen is in his third year as a member of Copperas Cove’s school board. He served as president of the Friends of the Library, is currently the secretary and state agent for the Cove Historical Society and was a city councilman from 2000 to 2007.
He and wife, Bonita, have been married 48 years. They have four children and two grandchildren. Along with his involvement in various community organizations, he stays busy with a “pretty decent” Star Wars Lego collection, and also enjoys writing poetry, something he started back when he was teaching resource English at Cove High.
Here is one of his poems, titled, “CCISD Will Rise Up!”:
“As the school year begins anew
“We will rise up as an awesome crew.
“Rise up and reach for the stars
“Striving for excellence and raising the bars.
“Raising the bars for ourselves and our kids
“Teaching and learning and lifting the lids.
“Lids will come off and we’ll see where we are
“The best in central Texas, well above par.
“Par excellence is our continuing norm
“To be the best in all things with great form.
“Our students are our first priority
“To nurture and grow for all to see.
“See what we can do for them to be great
“To rise up and above and be the best in the state.
“Rise up in all areas to be the best
“Head and shoulders above all the rest.
“So, I say to you, rise up and reach great heights
“For the next school year, through all the days and nights.”
