On International Women’s Day, March 8, a four-year-long battle with Fort Hood leadership came to an end for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sandy Marquis, exactly one year to the day charges were first filed against her.
Two weeks ago, Fort Hood confirmed the court-martial case against Staff Sgt. Marquis was dismissed. A possibly “career-ending” reprimand against the service member was officially “withdrawn and destroyed” March 8, according to documents obtained by the Herald.
On March 8, 2021, Fort Hood officials charged Marquis, 39, a logistician in the 1st Cavalry Division’s Sustainment Brigade, with two counts of child endangerment and one count of obstruction of justice — charges Marquis, who has six children, feverishly denied.
When Fort Hood officials were asked exactly why Marquis’ case was dropped, Maj. Terez Little, a public affairs officer with 1st Cavalry Division, issued the following statement Friday — the same statement Fort Hood issued to the Herald in response to questions on March 4.
“In consultation with the Army prosecutors, the convening authority withdrew charges against Staff Sgt. Sandy Marquis in accordance with Rule for Court-Martial 604, which authorizes a convening authority to withdraw charges or specifications for any reason before findings are announced,” Little said. “In the decision to withdraw charges, a convening authority, having received advice from his or her legal counsel, makes a disposition decision that best promotes justice, assists in maintaining good order and discipline, and promotes the efficiency and effectiveness in the military establishment.”
The “convening authority” in the case is Maj. Gen. John Richardson, the 1st Cavalry Division commander, officials confirmed. However, despite questions from the Herald, the division did not say why he decided to withdraw the charges other than his decision promoted “justice” and “effectiveness in the military establishment.”
The Herald has been covering the case, which attracted the attention of national civil rights organizations, since July 2021.
GOMOR
After her case’s dismissal, Marquis told the Herald she feared a General Officer Memorandum of Reprimand, also known as a GOMOR, still threatened her 16-year-long career in the military.
GOMORs, according to the Healy Law Group based in South Carolina, are “career-ending” and among one of the “most abused mechanisms in the Army’s reprimand process.”
Once a GOMOR is issued, a number of adverse consequences may befall a service member including an inability to be stationed elsewhere or be promoted.
The Healy Law Group described GOMORs as the Army’s “way of punishing soldiers when there is not enough evidence to support Article 15 punishment or court-martial,” in an article published in December 2020.
On Tuesday, Richardson directed the reprimand against Marquis be “withdrawn and destroyed,” according to a memorandum obtained by the Herald.
When asked Friday why Marquis’ GOMOR was dismissed, Fort Hood spokeswoman Maj. Little said, “The Army does not discuss the details of administrative actions for our troopers.”
‘SPEAK UP’
In an interview Friday, Marquis said she is thankful to a group of supporters who “had her back” over the past year.
Marquis thanked the ACLU, the National Action Network, LULAC, among others, as having greatly influenced the positive outcome of her case.
“It’s sad to say, they had my back more than the military did,” Marquis said. “CID (criminal investigation division) never listened to me; they never did.”
Paul Schneeberger, of National Action Network, Al Sharpton’s nonprofit, told the Herald Friday he was pleased the nonprofit and other organizations were able to pull funds together to help Marquis obtain civilian legal counsel — El Paso attorney Leonard Morales.
“There was something in her voice, unlike other people who call and say they’re innocent,” Schneeberger said. “She had tenacity and a passion for her innocence — not many people can sustain that for a year.”
Schneeberger encouraged others in a similar situation to “speak up” and reach out to organizations such as the National Action Network for help.
“Don’t give up, fight,” Marquis said. “It may get dark some days — it took me four years for someone to listen — but fight. If you know that you’re innocent and you didn’t do something, stand up and tell your story.”
The staff sergeant also voiced her appreciation to Richardson, the commander of the 1st Calvary Division.
“I’m thankful to Gen. Richardson; he listened in the very end,” she said. “I want to say thank you to him, too. He didn’t have to listen but he did in the end.”
After years of fighting with Fort Hood officials, Marquis said its hard to believe the case is over.
“I feel like I’m still in a dream and I haven’t woken up yet – like if I wake up I’ll be in that same nightmare, so I want to stay asleep,” she said. “I’ve been in fight mode for four years. My body is relaxing right now, but my mind is still in fight mode.”
Still, Marquis said she is not going anywhere.
“I’m going to finish my contract,” she said. “I feel like God gave me this journey for a reason. I’m not done yet; this is just the beginning.”
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.