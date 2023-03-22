KILLEEN — The Fort Hood Powerlifting Team took home the title of the National Team Champions as 92 current and retired service members from around the world participated in the 2023 USA Powerlifting Military, Police, and Fire Fighters National Championships on March 11. Holding special significance during Women’s History Month, this contest had more female military lifters than any other competition in the event’s history.

Johnny Graham, a retired master sergeant and vice president of USA Powerlifting, is the coach of the eight competitors (six active-duty soldiers and two retired) on the Fort Hood team. A lifelong competitive athlete and eight-time world champion, he founded the team in 1992 and is passionate about mentoring the next generation to be the best they can be in fitness and, more importantly, their service to the nation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.