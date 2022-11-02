Fort Hood Job Fair

Attendees talks with employers during the Red, White and You Job Fair hosted by the Texas Workforce Solutions Thursday morning at the Community Events Center at Fort Hood.

 Herald/MARIANNE GISH

Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with Fort Hood for the annual Hiring Red, White & You Hiring Event on Friday at Fort Hood. The event is an initiative to connect veterans and their spouses in Texas with employers seeking skills of veterans and their spouses.

Nearly 200 employers will be in attendance. It is expected to be the largest Hiring Red White & You event in the state, according to a news release from Workforce Solutions. Out of the 28 Workforce Boards in Texas, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is the only Board to be partnering with a military installation.

