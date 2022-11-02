Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with Fort Hood for the annual Hiring Red, White & You Hiring Event on Friday at Fort Hood. The event is an initiative to connect veterans and their spouses in Texas with employers seeking skills of veterans and their spouses.
Nearly 200 employers will be in attendance. It is expected to be the largest Hiring Red White & You event in the state, according to a news release from Workforce Solutions. Out of the 28 Workforce Boards in Texas, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is the only Board to be partnering with a military installation.
The event is open to the public. Job seekers will need to have a military ID to get on Fort Hood to attend, or get an entry pass from the Fort Hood Visitor’s Center.
The Killeen-Temple metro area is home to at least 64,000 veterans. The national average for an area of the same size is around 25,300.
“We urge businesses and organizations across Central Texas to reach out to our veterans and help them make a smooth transition back into civilian life. It is much more than just providing an opportunity for someone who served. You are drawing from a highly-skilled, dedicated talent pool that will benefit the growth of your company,” said Susan Kamas, Executive Director of Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.
The number of attendees is expected to be around 3,000. The hiring event is part of the annual statewide Hiring Red White & You event hosted by the Texas Workforce Commission, now in its 11th year.
The job fair goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Lone Star Conference Center (Club Hood), 28218 Wainwright Dr., Fort Hood.
“While this hiring event prioritizes helping Texans who served, the event is open to civilians,” according to the release.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas offers employment services to employers, individuals, veterans and students.
