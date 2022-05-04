Several wounded warriors and first responders rode their bicycles into the parking lot of Cleo Bay Subaru in Killeen on April 27, part of the six-day Ride 2 Recovery Challenge, organized by Project Hero, that spans 500 miles.
Officials from the dealership on East Stan Schlueter Loop organized a lunch for the riders to partake in, which is something it has done since 2016, save for two years the ride did not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s one of the most rewarding things that we get to do as an organization,” said Michele Marquez, the assistant controller of Cleo Bay Subaru. “You’re looking at people that are wounded warriors and first responders. You’re looking at people that are putting their lives on the line for us.”
Marquez said a fellow Subaru dealership owner in Illinois connected her to Project Hero since Killeen is on the ride route between San Antonio and Fort Worth.
One of the riders, who unfortunately did not participate in Wednesday’s Georgetown-to-Killeen leg due to health reasons, was Patrick Kelly, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1977-1985.
“It means a lot to me because it saved my life — literally. I used to be on so many opioids,” Kelly said. “I’ve lost 70 pounds through cycling, I’ve gotten off all my opioids and when I consistently cycle, my legs don’t swell up.”
Aside from the physical benefits he has received, Kelly said the camaraderie is unmatched.
“It’s the closest I’ll ever get to being back in the military without being in the military,” Kelly said.
On Thursday, the riders departed Fort Hood’s III Corps headquarters building at 10 a.m., en route to Waco.
The 1st Cavalry Band struck up the right mood Thursday as the cyclists approached the III Corps Headquarters building as part of the annual Ride 2 Recovery Texas Challenge. The group was escorted to the front steps amid cheers from Fort Hood soldiers, supporters, friends and III Corps deputy commander Maj. Gen. Steve Gilland, who exchanged several “high fives” with riders.
Gilland gave a brief history of the organization and its mission. Founded in 2008, Project Hero, which organized the 500-mile bicycle ride from San Antonio to Fort Worth, is a groundbreaking national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders affected by post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury achieve rehabilitation, recovery, and resilience in their daily lives and increasing awareness to combat the national mental health emergency.
“How many of you are bike riders?” Gilland questioned the crowd.
“Then you know, this challenge is not just about riding a bike,” said the two-star general.
“It’s about a lot more — it’s a team effort,” he said.
He commended the program for its proven results by increasing recovery rates and the partnership riders and supporters feel when they participate in something like this.
Ride 2 Recovery Challenge Series includes several rides each year, of which Texas is the first multi-day event. Project Hero will sponsor a challenge in August in the Great Lakes area, one in California in October and on to Las Vegas in November.
Project Hero spokesperson Todd Setter stepped up to thank the leadership and all involved in coordinating the stop at Fort Hood.
“We have a little something for you,” Setter said. Project Hero presented Gilland with a bicycle jersey signed by all participants in this, the fifth year of the ride through Fort Hood.
Given a chance to rest, rehydrate and tell stories, some riders shared their stories and struggles with PTSD.
Robert Wells, one of the cyclists, was born in Kansas and is now a resident of San Antonio. He served in both the National Guard and Army Reserves during Enduring Freedom in Iraq and Afganistan. He was in Italy when he medically retired with PTSD and was also diagnosed with severe depression.
“I am so grateful to this program, for what it’s done for me and so many others,” Wells said.
He is proud of the response of Project Hero and others who support the Ride 2 Recovery. Wells rode in the Great Lakes event, twice. He enjoyed the California ride as they wound down the coastline, stopping at Big Sur to watch the waves.
Another cyclist, Neil Campbell, a Canadian native, became a U.S. citizen and has a heart for the mission of Project Hero. He has worked for many years to help others overcome the ravages of PTSD on veterans, first responders and their caregivers. Now a resident of New Braunfels, Campbell worked for five years in South Carolina as ride director for The Independence Fund — an organization that strives to bridge the gap of unmet needs for veterans and their caregivers. He has organized rides all around the country, including the group’s Honor Ride and enjoys the seeing the benefits derived by these vets and first responders to the camaraderie and support they receive.
One of the cyclists, Georgann Gainey from South Carolina, is retired from the Army after serving in Desert Storm. She heard about Project Hero from friends and wanted to be a part of the Texas Challenge.
“Running used to be my thing,” Gainey said. “I can no longer run so riding bikes is like therapy. It is my meditation.”
After spending about an hour at Fort Hood, Road 2 Recovery riders loaded up once again and headed to Waco, where they stayed overnight before the Friday’s trek to Cleburne. From there, the group made the final leg of the Challenge into Fort Worth on Saturday.
For more information on Project Hero’s 2022 Ride 2 Recovery Texas Challenge visit weareprojecthero.org/event/2022-texas-challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.