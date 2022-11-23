KILLEEN — A week before being laid at the base of all graves and on the walls of columbariums at one of the few state veterans cemeteries in Killeen, wreaths were fluffed and adorned with a bow last weekend.
As festive holiday music pumped through portable speakers at the Killeen Special Events Center, joy and smiles spread across the face of the hundreds of volunteers.
For some, however, the event is just a solemn reminder to the purpose of prepping the wreaths, including Chanell Shropshire, adjutant of the Sgt. Maj. AC Cotton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12209 at Fort Hood.
“I feel honored to be a veteran and to honor those who have served before me — mentors and leaders — being able to help other veterans learn what the VFW is and what we stand for,” Shropshire said.
The annual laying of the wreaths at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery began in 2006 when Wreaths Across America brought six wreaths to the newly christened cemetery that symbolized the five branches of the armed services and the POW/MIA agency.
Jean Shine, a local Realtor and spouse of an Army retiree, purchased nearly 400 wreaths and bows — to equal the amount of graves at the time — and gathered volunteers to place them at the graves.
Out of that was born the nonprofit Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. The annual movement, known as Wreaths For Vets, is a subsidiary of the nonprofit.
“The significance of this event is for those who served before me and how we’re able to honor them, even though they’re not here,” Shropshire said. “We’re able to be there for the families that might have moved away and are unable to put the wreaths on for them.
“We’re able to do that for them; we’re able to be there for that veteran that didn’t have a family or just served and didn’t have anybody that was there for him every day.”
Along with wreaths in front of the graves, it is not uncommon to see an array of coins on top of the head stones.
According to tradition, coins on veteran gravestones let that veteran’s family know that someone else has paid respects.
A penny means someone visited, a nickel means the visitor and the deceased trained together in boot camp, a dime means the visitor served with the deceased in some capacity and a quarter means the visitor was with the deceased when they died, the American Military News reported.
Warren Close, commander of VFW Post 3892 in Harker Heights, said he is also moved by the gesture of giving back to veterans in this way.
“I’d say there’s no better way to give thanks for those that gave the ultimate sacrifice than by going out and honoring them and showing that their final resting place is presentable and dressed appropriately,” Close said. “For special occasions, such as Veterans Day and the holidays, it gives such joy to the family members who come to visit their loved ones to see that their last and final resting place has been honored in such a way.”
Close is also secretary of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club and goes by the road name of “T-Bone.”
Wreath-laying will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
Those wishing to volunteer are asked to utilize the park-and-ride shuttle service from Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Shuttle service begins at 8 a.m. from the parking lot of the university, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the commanding general of Fort Hood, will speak at Saturday’s ceremony and place the first wreath at the base of the fallen soldier monument in the cemetery.
Family members of those buried or interred at the cemetery will be afforded an opportunity to lay their wreaths first before other volunteers are allowed to.
