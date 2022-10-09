A drive-thru clinic, available from AdventHealth of Central Texas, should make it easy to get a flu shot this year.
“We want to ensure the community remains healthy this autumn and help prevent the spread of influenza,” according to a news release received Tuesday.
The free event is open to the public and will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the health center parking lot (behind the Emergency Department at 2201 S. Clear Creek Road). Organizers are optimistic there will be a lots of interest.
“While the flu can make even healthy children and adults very sick, certain individuals are at greater risk for serious complications from the flu,” the release said. Pregnant women, young children, older adults, as well as people living with HIV, chronic lung disease, diabetes, heart disease, neurologic conditions and certain other chronic health conditions are especially encouraged to get a flu vaccine.
