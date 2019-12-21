Nine turnovers by the Killeen Kangaroos helped the Temple Wildcats establish a big lead early.

Open baskets and an offense that missed very few buckets in the first half helped the Wildcats remain undefeated, as they downed the Kangaroos 66-46 in a District 12-6A contest at Killeen High.

