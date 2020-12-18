To the Editor:
Enough! There are tens of thousands of Americans laid off, no income, no food, losing homes and rentals, sleeping in their car, etc.
We all should write as many congressmen and senators and tell them, “Find money to save these fellow Americans or you cannot leave Washington, D.C., as of now to return to your home until it is done.”
Any politician who disobeys this public order can be assured they will not be elected again for any position.
Jim Denton
Gatesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.