The Killeen City Council was told Tuesday that a grocer with a plan to build a 60,000-square-foot store is in negotiation with a developer to build a grocery store in north Killeen.
Bobby Hoxworth, the treasurer of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, talked during a presentation from the EDC about a possible new grocery store in north Killeen near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.
The EDC recently hosted a visit with a regional grocer that builds 40,000- to 60,000-square-foot stores.
The grocer is currently building a store in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area, and if a deal is agreed upon, the same contractor would build the Killeen store. The EDC is comfortable that the store will be approved in the location, according to Hoxworth.
As councilmembers began to discuss the item, Councilmembers Shirley Fleming and Terry Clark were unable to participate in the discussion because they had disconnected from the Zoom meeting.
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King commended the EDC on its work to get a grocery store back in the north side.
“Since we lost IGA, you all have been working hard to get another grocery store and you never gave up on the north side,” she said.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown asked that the EDC help to facilitate the land deal between the developer of the property and the grocer if it is necessary to get the store in place.
Hoxworth said the developer has owned that property since at least 2014, when he bought it thinking Walmart was going to buy the land and build a store on it, which eventually fell through.
Councilman Rick Williams said most residents who live on the north side, where there is not currently a major grocery store, have the attitude of “I’ll believe it when I see it” when it comes to a new store.
John Crutchfield, executive director of the Killeen EDC, provided a little bit more information Monday on the possible project. However, he did not say specifically what the site has previously been used for.
“The project is still in discovery meaning costs, pricing, terms and conditions are still to be determined. Negotiations have not begun,” Crutchfield said via email. “The site consists of several parcels that were used for different purposes. It has not been an active site for a number of years.”
The area in question has a number of businesses currently open, primarily at the Eastlake Shopping Center, and with a few businesses located across the street and nearby. The IGA Foodliner, which closed in 2019, was in a building that currently houses a beauty supply store.
In a one-year contract approved last fall, the city paid more than $720,000 to KEDC with the aim of bringing in more businesses and jobs.
Councilmember Ken Wilkerson questioned whether the money the city provides to KEDC is justified because he has not seen the results he would like to see.
Haxworth responded, saying that one of the biggest things that hinders the EDC is that there are many other cities’ corporations that are much more well-funded than the KEDC.
“For the money we’re spending … there are lots of success stories. Is it as much as any of us would like? No,” Hoxworth said.
Wilkerson responded that he greatly appreciates what the EDC does but he just wants to be able to justify the money spent from the city.
After all of the councilmembers’ comments on the grocery store, Mayor Jose Segarra spoke, saying that he thinks that he and councilmembers as leaders of the city need to be more positive about the success in Killeen and not jump at three volunteers (the three EDC members, Hoxworth, Randy Sutton and Karl Green) when they are working hard to improve the city.
In 2019, the north side of Killeen lost two major grocery retailers — IGA Foodliner in August and an old H-E-B in October.
With the 2019 closures, the only grocery shopping options north of I-14 are Delicia’s Meat Market, at 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. and O-Mart, at 714 S. Fort Hood St.
