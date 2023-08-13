The Killeen city manager gave some insight into controversial building inspection fee increases in the proposed 2024 budget, discussed heatedly at recent Killeen City Council meetings.

In an interview with the Herald on Thursday, City Manager Kent Cagle confirmed that some of the building inspection fees were not being collected. He said the city was going to prevent this in the future.

Mbrown4killeen

"Cagle said the goal of raising the inspection fees is so that the city breaks even. He said it wasn’t normal for the city to incur a loss from the fees. And state law prohibits a city from making a profit from the fees."

If this was the true intent fees would be invoiced by the actual hours for each project and not a set rate where one person (fees will affect individuals and commercial businesses also) pays more for their project because it takes less time while someone else pays less for their project because it takes more staff time but we are guessing at an average amount of hours (the hours can't be tracked or we would have invoices, receipts, and unpaid balance amounts).

He said the city found this had happened “a few times.”

“We didn’t go back many years. We just went back some to see what‘s going on here,” he said. “And we were able to determine that and so we’re putting procedures in place to keep that from happening ... but" - there should be no but. What is "some" but "not many?"

What is "a few times" and what did that total come to? Are we making up for lost money with these increases? And why in the world would we stop looking after "a few"? Would it be starting when the City Manager was able to set fees? The failure to continue to investigate is unprofessional, inexcusable, and insulting to everyone who pays their fees.

“Part of the problem is we have employees scattered across the city,” he (Cagle) said. - I've seen horror movies where the foreshadowing is less obvious than this. I bet this becomes a crutch reason for why we "need a consolidated City Hall". Newsflash - without a process and internal controls it doesn't matter if all the employees are in adjoining cubicles. If I'm doing home renovations at the increased rates am I able to use this excuse?

Cagle also said the city doesn’t plan to go after fees not paid by developers in the past. - translation - "We are just going to have the people who don't experience this "mishap" and taxpayers cover the difference because some people would be upset about getting a bill - especially if they are already finished with the City for their portion - and citizens who are paying attention would definitely be upset." One might say that it is incompetence.

"and it doesn’t matter because it’s our fault no matter what,” he (Cagle) said. - Wow!! Something we agree on! I might specify a little more to say ultimately it's the lead administrator's (City Manager's) fault because ultimately he is responsible for everything that happens administratively and he is supposed to make sure the budget and finances are in order. Failure to collect fees without documented and approved agreements is a failure to keep the budget and finances in order.

Mbrown4killeen

Where does a person even start with this?

To paraphrase a couple of official statements that were provided here and on Tuesday, "We had a public comment period on this, but we never told anyone about it; we 'forgot' to collect some fees, but the developers actually skipped the checkout line and got free work; and even though we are deficit spending, are raising fees in lieu of taxes, and are increasing our debt we have a good budget.

1. What are the needs that weren't met? The Council was supposed to receive the denied package requests after the May preview - those should be public documents.

2. How about *being* transparent instead of creating new ordinances that will make fees "appear" transparent because the appearance of transparency shouldn't be the goal, true transparency should be the goal.

3. If there are an unknown number of unpaid fees and unknown total of bills owed, then there is a clear lack of internal controls and an apparent disregard for public money since the City doesn't want to (or can't) give us a total or be bothered to figure that out. Do we not have anything that is even a paper trail or spreadsheet? Is it the same developer who keeps "forgetting" to pay fees?

Also, if the City Manager is saying that we are not going after past due fees, then there has to be an account with those fees.

You can't erase a balance that doesn't exist.

“That was a mishap. Whatever the problem is, we have to fix it,” she (the mayor) said. - It's not "a mishap" if it happened multiple times over a period of years. It's a process issue. She (the mayor) is correct that we need to fix it, but we also need to know publicly how this happened and how much everyone is paying to make up for. Everything we don't collect is revenue lost which means the money comes from somewhere else - generally taxes - and that effects the following year's budget.

It's me

THE city manager hasbren meking up fees from 2019when ge ask8d for it. Noe they haveto be publiczo he wants someone elsetotake the blame

Heis woorried nowthar rules changedand things haveto look transparent. One waymirrors look transparentfrom onesidetoo.

Michael Fornino

Further...it is long past time we get a FULL FORENSIC AUDIT on this city. NOT the BS smoke and mirrors shell game we got last ti.e witha managerial audit. Cagle tried to gaslight me and claim we had one - knowing full well it was NOT a forensic audit. For those not in the room that night (since you van't see council faces reactions during citizen comment) - when I brought up a FORENSIC audit...it was like I had held up a crucifix and garlic to them. All the more reason to have a forensic audit. Sometji g to hide folks? We spent a million and a half on Dr. Joyner's animal clinic which upon signing for magically didn't meet our needs suddenly. Add that to throwing cash at a lawsuit we cannot and will not win on Prop A... A FORENSIC audit is absolutely needed, and will get a handle on the nonsemse that has gone on for at least a generation now. A FORENSIC audit will amount to the death of "od Killeen", the good ole boys system, and "hiw we've always done it".

Michael Fornino

"We for got to collect fees in the past" is what he came up with?! Really?! It is LONG past due for Cagle to go. He either was willfully unaware sexual harasament and worse - and failed to act...then lost a FEDERAL EEOC lawsuit when he was manager of Duncanville. Leander FIRED HIM FOR CAUSE. Now this. WHAT does our council think is so wonderful about this man? He will whine and moan that he cant collect enough other fees and taxes from disabled veterans - but "forgets" to collect them from permits. I wouldn't let this man organize an egg on toast let alone run a city at an inflated salary that keeps mysteriously rising despite evidence he sucks at his job.

Scot

"Mayor Debbie Nash-King said she didn’t see a need for an audit because the fees that weren’t collected are not part of the city’s budget."

Of course they are - the city incurred costs - very much on the expenditures side of the budget - and an audit might reveal just how much was under/not collected.

It's me

its crazythat this is busgwtnumber 6for he r ans he still has noclueabout how numbersworkina b ugdet.

