Council candidate addresses need for housing relief

A Killeen City Council candidate whose felony background has affected her job and where she lives spoke to the council about preserving funding for housing and utilities relief during the Tuesday night.
“Have a heart,” Rosalyn Finley told the council during the public hearing on reallocation of community development block grant for coronavirus relief efforts. “How are you paying for the water if they don’t have a residence?”
Finley apologized for being late to the meeting, but was not permitted to speak about local evictions and related issues, for which she had originally been scheduled.
Since moving to Killeen in 2016, the 45-year-old City Council candidate said she has had difficulty finding housing due to an out of state felony conviction from 17 years ago.
Eventually she was able to get a fair hearing at Soldiers of Real Estate, she said.
“I walked into the office and explained to him that I don’t have a job,” Finley said in a previous interview with the Herald. “I am a convicted felon and I did have an eviction on my record as well — I appealed it but I lost, and I was having trouble finding a place to live.”
Finley’s effort to run as a council member may also be short lived due to her felony background.
According to Texas Election Code, in order to be eligible to be a candidate for, or be elected or appointed to a public elective office, they must “have not been finally convicted of a felony from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities.”
Finley is a candidate at large in the upcoming city council election on Nov. 3. According to records obtained by the Killeen Daily Herald, she has a 2002 felony conviction for aggravated assault in Ohio, and one for assault causing bodily injury to a family member here in Killeen.
When contacted by phone on Tuesday, prior to the meeting, about her past convictions, she indicated that this was a “misunderstanding” and she said her Texas conviction for assault causing bodily injury to a family member from 2011 had been “thrown out.” With respect to her Ohio conviction, she felt her application referred strictly to convictions from here in Texas.
“I filled it out with someone else,” she said.
Finley said many rental properties will not consider the applications of individuals with a felony record — no matter what the charge.
Finley said her employers at Lyft were made aware of her felony conviction and decided to let her go.
Finley said she also received push back from her real estate company when she attempted to get necessary documentation for rent assistance as the COVID-19 crisis intensified.
Instead of filling out paperwork, Finley said the rental agency has been threatening and attempting to evict her.
Throughout her time in Killeen, Finley said she has dealt with ongoing racial slurs and aggression from her neighbors — resulting in her filing complaints with the apartment complex and with the police department.
“My neighbor found out I was running for city council, the racial slurs and banging on the wall has increased to a daily thing,” Finley said.
Most recently, Finley said her experience escalated with late fees exceeding $1,900 for being a month and a half late on her $600 rent, to being denied a renewal of her lease agreement and being taken to eviction court on July 28.
Herald correspondent Erin Eskew contributed
to this article.
