The Killeen City Council will hold a workshop meeting Tuesday with scheduled discussions on the Chaparral Road Reconstruction Project and the city’s youth curfew.
According to a presentation attached to the agenda online, the Chaparral Road Reconstruction Project proposes to widen the two-lane undivided roadway on Chaparral Road to a four-lane divided roadway that includes a raised median.
Also included in the proposal is a partial realignment and a 12-foot-wide path with lighting that would be shared by cyclists and pedestrians.
Roundabouts and signals will be added. A partial realignment will be constructed to make the road safer.
Another agenda item up for discussion is Killeen’s youth curfew, which would be in violation of state law starting on Sept. 1 after the Texas Legislature passed a bill prohibiting cities and municipalities from making ordinances restricting the movements of those under the age of 18. The council discussion will revolve around whether to repeal the youth ordinance.
“I do plan on getting some clarity about that because that’s important as it relates to our young people,” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said in a phone call Friday.
The youth curfew ordinance was readopted in May 2023 but the state enacted the law prohibiting curfews shortly afterward.
Gonzalez also said she was excited to hear about the Killeen Independent School District potentially entering into a partnership with city’s Fire Academy program, which in the past has trained students in the skills of a firefighter. It’s up for discussion at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The council meeting also will have discussions on four upcoming public hearings.
The public hearings will be on amendments to the 2023 budget, development of a mixed-income apartment community, increase the maximum square footage of buildings near Rosewood Drive and rezoning at 5200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Other items on the agenda for discussion include:
Awarding bid for wall repair at $369,848.14.
Resolution supporting application for 2023 Transportation Alternatives Grant for Chaparral Road.
Resolution awarding bid for sewer main repair for $1.5 million.
Resolution approving grant recommendations for the Killeens Arts Commission for the proposed 2024 budget.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.