Chaparral Road.jpg

Parents and students wait at a patrolled intersection outside the new Chaparral High School in fall 2022.

 Herald | File

The Killeen City Council will hold a workshop meeting Tuesday with scheduled discussions on the Chaparral Road Reconstruction Project and the city’s youth curfew.

According to a presentation attached to the agenda online, the Chaparral Road Reconstruction Project proposes to widen the two-lane undivided roadway on Chaparral Road to a four-lane divided roadway that includes a raised median.

