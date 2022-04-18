The Killeen City Council is set for a lengthy agenda tonight, to include a visit from Stan Schlueter of the Schlueter Group, as well as District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley.
Schleuter, who Killeen contracts for about $100,000 annually, offers lobbying services that seek to preserve the interests of Killeen. Both Buckley and Schleuter are expected to address the City Council’s desire to pass legislation that would allow Killeen to move its election date from May to the federal November election date.
Also on the agenda for discussion is a presentation from Kerry-Ann Zamore-Byrd, a professor at the University of Texas A&M-Central Texas. The presentation will include a possible partnership between the city and third-party services to provide crisis intervention and victim advocay solutions. Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble will also present.
Another item for discussion is the issue of short-term rentals. According to an associated city staff presentation, short-term rentals in Killeen are illegal in single-family homes; despite this, city staff estimate approximately 200 such short-term rentals were tracked over Airbnb and VRBO. City staff is recommending that Killeen adopt a short-term rental policy to receive Hotel Occupancy Tax.
Animal services are also on Tuesday night’s docket as the city seeks to create an interlocal agreement with Fort Hood to consilidate animal services on Fort Hood and within Killeen into a single entity. City staff note that doing so would enable smoother and more reliable animal services.
Finally, the City Council will discuss a potential expansion to the WCID #1 water treatment plant as well as the possibility of installing reflective addresses on the curbs of houses.
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said at a previous City Council meeting that it is often difficult for emergency responders to see home addresses at night and that installing reflective addresses would help address that concern.
The full agenda, which includes some 25 items, may be found online at https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The meeting will start 5 p.m. tonight at City Hall. Residents can also watch the council meeting on Channel 10.
