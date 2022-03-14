Applications to fill an expected vacancy for the District 2 Killeen City Council seat are expected to close this Friday.
The vacancy is anticipated due to Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King’s mayoral bid; the city charter stipulates that members of the City Council, or the mayor, is expected to step down 40 days prior to the election of the anticipated office if that position is different from that which they currently hold.
Because Nash-King is currently a City Council member and is running for mayor, she is required to step down from her current position as City Council member 40 days before the election.
The other mayoral candidates include Patsey Bracey, Holly Teel and James Everard.
Current Mayor Jose Segarra is running for a City Council seat, and is also required to step down later this month.
As of Monday afternoon, one candidate has applied for the seat, a city official said.
Applicants must be 18 years old, have lived in Texas for the past 12 months, and have lived in District 2 for the past 6 months. The applicant must also be a registered voter.
The online application can be found at the link below. Interested parties can also pick up an application at City Hall: http://www.killeentexas.gov/153/City-Council
The mayor and City Council plan to interview candidates March 29, according to the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.