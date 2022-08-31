Killeen City Hall

Nearly 60 candidates have applied for Killeen’s executive director of recreation position — more than two months after Joe Brown resigned from the same job.

“We have completed interviews for recreation services and are in the reference/background check phase,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said.

