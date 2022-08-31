Nearly 60 candidates have applied for Killeen’s executive director of recreation position — more than two months after Joe Brown resigned from the same job.
“We have completed interviews for recreation services and are in the reference/background check phase,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said.
Fifty-eight people have submitted their applications for that position.
Brown tendered his resignation on July 14 after more than three years with the city. His annual salary was $131,599.52, but his successor will receive up to $145,000 — a 10% increase — city officials have said.
“I have truly enjoyed the relationships built here within our department, the community and fellow employees,” Brown said in his resignation letter. “I have worked here with one sole purpose in mind, which was to create, develop and bolster the quality of life environment within the city of Killeen.”
Brown’s resignation followed that of Executive Director of Finance Jonathan Locke on July 5 and City Secretary Lucy Aldrich on June 30. Then-City Attorney Traci Briggs also retired in June and took a job at Central Texas College.
“The finance position does not close until Sept. 22,” Ford said.
Officials are using a recruiting firm, Strategic Government Resources of Keller, to fill that position. Locke had been with Killeen for seven years, with an annual salary of $155,339.18. Ford said that the number of candidates who have applied for executive director of finance was “not available at this time.” The salary schedule for that position has not been disclosed and is not listed by the recruiting firm in its job description posted at governmentresources.com.
Meanwhile, officials continue to interview for a city secretary after Hector Gomez, a deputy city clerk in Carlsbad, California, withdrew his candidacy last week for person reasons. He was scheduled to be confirmed by Killeen City Council members on Aug. 23 at an annual salary of $86,000 — up from the $71,806.18 salary Aldrich received. That is a 20% increase. Aldrich had been with the city for 19 years.
One-hundred and two candidates applied for city secretary before Gomez was selected. Ford said that previous applicants are being reconsidered. Since Aldrich’s resignation on July 15, Laura Calcote has been interim city secretary.
A 17-year Killeen employee, Holli Clements was named city attorney on Aug. 23, succeeding Briggs. She was one of 15 candidates to apply for the position that pays $194,000 — up from the $170,568.11 salary Briggs received. That is a 14% increase in salary.
