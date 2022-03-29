Riakos Adams is the newest member of the Killeen City Council, following his appointment Tuesday to the vacant District 2 seat — which was decided in closed session.
Adams is a retired military veteran and a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission — a seat he will have to relinquish in light of his council appointment.
Prior to Adams’ appointment, the council interviewed four applicants for the seat — a process that took about two hours and was closed to the public.
After the meeting, Adams said, “I haven’t stopped smiling; I’m on Cloud 9 — and it’s just the beginning.”
The other applicants for the position were William Baumgartner, Kathryn Bradley and Monique Brand.
After all four interviews were completed, council members deliberated for about 10 minutes in private before returning to inform the mayor of their choice. Nash-King then made the formal announcement.
Adams was approved in a 5-0 vote.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown was not present at the time of the vote, which she said was because she was using the restroom and the City Council opted not to wait for Brown.
BACKGROUND
The District 2 seat became vacant when former Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King assumed the title of mayor when Jose Segarra stepped down from the position two weeks ago to run for city council, as required by the city charter.
Applications for the position opened March 4 and closed March 18.
CLOSED SESSION
The topic of whether the interview process should be conducted in closed or open session generated some discussion. Mayor Nash-King presented concerns from residents of District 2 whom she said expressed a desire for the City Council to keep the interviews open to the public.
Speaking after the meeting, Nash-King said that she had presented the concerns of District 2 residents who had attended her swearing-in that because “they felt they didn’t have a say in it.”
“I wanted to try something different, under my leadership,” she said. “There wasn’t anything wrong with having an open interview process, but the council has the final decision.”
However, Councilman Ken Wilkerson said that, while he appreciated the mayor’s choice to convey that sentiment, the matter has an established precedent.
Wilkerson said that the meeting should be in executive session due to what has been established in the city charter and that he felt it was offensive that the public did not trust the City Council to conduct its business honorably. “I can assure you that we will be professional about it,” Wilkerson said. “And the fact that you don’t trust us, is offensive.”
Councilman Rick Williams added that there was plenty of information available for residents and that the applicants were not secret. Williams also cited a “lengthy article” published by the Herald that contained information about each applicant.
Speaking in agreement, Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez offered her support for both Wilkerson’s and Williams’ sentiments.
The City Council moved to closed session at 7 p.m. on the dot.
APPLICANTS REACT
Applicants offered their perspective on their respective interviews as they exited the room.
ADAMS
Adams said that questions ranged from his reasons for applying to discussions of current events.
“The questions were pretty similar to what the newspaper asked me but different. They asked me about my opinion on the state of District 2 and current issues,” Adams said.
Adams did say that the interview was a little nerve wracking and said it was ‘the hot seat’, but he also said that questions from the Herald prepped him for the interview.
On the meeting being in closed session, he said that he was indifferent.
“It could’ve been in the open but if the council wanted to keep it closed then that’s up to them.” Adams said.
BAUMGARTNER
“I think it went pretty well and I think I am up against some very qualified individuals and I am hoping the faith that I have in the city council will pick me but if not, I hope the person they do pick will be beneficial to District 2.” Baumgartner said. “A lot of the questions were about my opinion on district 2 and what my visions are for the district.”
He was also indifferent to the interview being in closed session.
“If that’s what is in the charter then that is what is in the charter,” Baumgartner said.
BRADLEY
Bradley walked out of the building and drove away immediately after her interview.
BRAND
Brand declined to speak with the Herald, and asked for any questions to be sent via email. The Herald did not receive a response as of 10 p.m.
A NEW TERM
Adams will serve as the District 2 representative until the next district election in May 2023 — a little over a year.
Until then, Adams will have the same duties and responsibilities as any other council member — meeting with residents and making decisions that will impact residents across the city.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also Tuesday, the City Council also discussed two priority applications for around $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to assist in the creation of small businesses. The discussion became drawn out as the City Council expressed frustration at what Wilkerson described as being “put under the gun.”
The applications were two of an approximate total of 64, and, if approved, would help two existing businesses establish a brick and mortar property.
According to Assistant Manager Danielle Singh, no deadline was established, which, among other circumstances, necessitated the situation presented before City Council Tuesday.
The City Council moved unanimously to approve funding for applications for Khandiese Cooper and Toni RingGold, but did not specify how much each applicant would receive.
Cooper requested a total of $150,000, including $40,000 for a down payment while RingGold requested $110,000, including $90,000 for a down payment on two small business loans.
Additionally, Brown made a motion to bring the issue of ARPA funded small business grants back to City Council on May 3rd, and was met with a 5-1 approval. Williams abstained, but without a legal qualification, the vote was counted as a no.
Finally, the City Council moved unanimously to set a deadline for grant applications for May 12.
Harker Heights Councilwoman Lynda Nash was present at the meeting.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:59 p.m.
