Killeen City Hall

Editor's Note

In an article that run on Page A1 Thursday, under the headline “Attorney: Killeen City Council violated Texas Open Meetings Act during concourse discussion.” the Herald stated that “under Texas law, during the workshops, council members cannot vote on agenda items.” The Herald could not find that law directly; however, the newspaper is running the following story as a clarification into the issue.

Killeen city officials may be arguing semantics when it comes to determining whether they violate the Texas Open Meetings Act during workshops. But Austin attorney Bill Aleshire — an expert in open government — said avoiding the issue altogether is simple.

“It depends on what they say to describe a ‘workshop’ versus any other ‘meeting’,” he said after the Herald published a story on Thursday about council members deliberating public business not posted on the workshop agenda. “If they imply to the public that they will only be having discussion and not take any action on the agenda items, then it is misleading to the public.”

