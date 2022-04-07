Applicants for two nonprofit programs created by the Killeen City Council will have more direction moving forward.
A pair of application forms were presented during Tuesday’s City Council workshop and have been tentatively approved for general and youth-focused nonprofit organizations in the city of Killeen, with a series of revisions.
In total, $500,000 has been made available for nonprofit organizations, of which $350,000 comes from the closing of a deal with the NRP Group to establish the Robinson42 apartment complex and is earmarked for youth sports organizations. Another $150,000 has been dedicated out of the American Rescue Plan Act funding, of which Killeen received a total of about $29.1 million, and has been set aside for general nonprofit organizations.
On Tuesday, the city received further guidance in regards to how American Rescue Plan Act funding may be used, as a Jan. 6 release from the White House established that nonprofit organizations may be listed as subrecipients.
The identification of nonprofit organizations as subrecipients means that organizations will face stricter guidelines and more stringent documentation requirements.
Other restrictions will also apply to organizations, including proof that an organization must show that it was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and that they provide a service that enhances a service currently provided by the city such as youth sports, or that it will provide a service that the city could provide but chooses not to.
In addition, programs receiving ARPA funds must have services that are targeted toward low- to moderate-income residents, residents who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 or are located in a qualified census tract.
Changes, Council responses
Several changes were made to the grant applications, including one change that specified that only established organizations may apply for the program grants.
This change was approved in a vote of 6-1, with Councilwoman Nina Cobb in opposition.
Additionally, the City Council set a maximum limit of $10,000 per applicant. Councilwoman Mellisa Brown described the cap as a way to ensure a significant number of applicants may receive a grant.
The issue of establishing a cap was the point of some debate at a prior City Council meeting, during which Councilman Rick Williams led the charge in arguing that it would enable the most amount of applicants to take advantage of program funding.
During that same meeting, Councilman Ken Wilkerson had pointed out that setting a cap may entice applicants to exclusively request the maximum, but had also said that he could “see his way” to setting a cap.
On Tuesday, however, Wilkerson spoke in favor of setting the $10,000 grant limit, and it was Cobb who spoke out against the decision, being the sole dissenter in a 6-1 vote.
“I’m sorry, but every organization does not deserve $10,000,” she said. “There are some people that are going to need more.”
The newest City Councilman, Riakos Adams, proposed two changes which were adopted unanimously by the City Council.
Those changes were to open applications to all 501(c) nonprofit organizations, expanding the program beyond 501(c)3 nonprofits, and to require organizations to submit their latest 990 tax forms to the city.
The City Council is hopeful that applications for both the $350,000 and $150,000 programs will be available to the public once the item is reviewed again and officially approved during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
