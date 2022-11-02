An attorney with the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas told the Herald that Killeen City Council members violated state law during a workshop discussion about naming an airport concourse Tuesday — an allegation city officials deny.
“It would have been common sense just saying, ‘naming of the concourse,’ on the agenda,” said Bill Aleshire, an Austin attorney whose law practice focuses on government transparency and accountability. “That other concourse and that other person was not listed on the agenda, so they discussed a broader issue than one concourse and one name.”
Through a “motion of direction” — a formal request for staff members to act in a certain way — Councilman Michael Boyd was successful in advancing an effort to name two concourses at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker and former Killeen Mayor Timothy L. Hancock.
However, the agenda item listed for discussion during the workshop was to “discuss GRK concourse naming — Mayor Timothy L. Hancock.”
GRK is the code for Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
Under the Texas Open Meetings Act, council members should have limited their discussions to naming the concourse after Hancock because that’s how the notice was publicly posted, Aleshire said.
“They actually listed one name and then acted on another name, and that complicates it even a little more,” Aleshare said. “It was not posted. They did not give notice to the public. They talked about more than one concourse and more than one name, so the action they took to name another concourse for another person was not listed on the agenda and subject to be voided by a court.”
City Attorney Holli Clements said “the city of Killeen adheres to the requirements of the Texas Open Meetings Act.”
“Killeen City Council workshops are posted as meetings in accordance with the Act,” she said in an email. “As such, City Council may give direction to the city manager related to workshop agenda items. At Tuesday’s workshop, City Council provided direction on which names to be considered at next week’s meeting for the GRK Concourse naming.”
During that discussion, Mayor Debbie Nash-King cast the tie-breaking motion of direction by Boyd and seconded by Nina Cobb to name the concourses as well as close a survey soliciting recommendations by residents for namesakes.
“I make a motion to name the north concourse for late Gen. (Robert) Shoemaker and the south concourse for former Mayor Timothy L. Hancock,” Boyd said.
On Monday, the city distributed a news release encouraging residents to participate in the survey to gauge their interest in naming a concourse for Shoemaker or another candidate. It was scheduled to remain open through Nov. 13, with the only options available selecting Shoemaker or writing-in a candidate and including their “reasoning.” The link for the survey did not work for the Herald temporarily on Wednesday morning but was working hours later.
“The survey was never taken down,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said.
The survey was posted after council members approved Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez’s motion of direction on Oct. 18 to conduct the survey “with the information that council member (Michael) Boyd presented.”
It followed a roughly 30-minute discussion about how and whether the two concourses should be named at the airport after Boyd proposed honoring Shoemaker by naming the concourse after him.
On Tuesday, some residents offered other candidates, such as the late Elizabeth Laird, who earned the nickname, “Hug lady,” because she gave an estimated 500,000 hugs to deploying and returning soldiers at Fort Hood from 2003 until her death in 2015.
Under Texas law, during workshops, council members cannot vote on agenda items. They may only give direction to staff, and it’s up to the council to accept or reject staff members’ recommendations at regular or special meetings.
“This agenda item has been on here way before,” Nash-King said. “These concerns … should have been brought up. I refuse to get up here and debate. This is just a workshop, and I vote in favor of” naming the concourses after both men.
Aleshire said the city must re-post Tuesday’s meeting “in order to proceed legally.”
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, at 5 p.m., at City Hall.
(2) comments
Yes, I agree that all business conducted by the city council should be done correct and by the law. I have ommented on the school bus issue, that we should keep what we have . Why by electric buses, when ours are still in good shape. Not very good news about electrical vehicles is being reported. Their cost, and high maintanance is something to think about. I also heard that the government is giving so many billions of dollars to schools that will buy electric school buses for grants. And I just read in the Harald that Killeen is buying 24 of those buses.
Keystone Kops, were an incredibly incompetent police force, dressed in ill-fitting, unkempt uniforms, that appeared regularly in Mack Sennett’s silent-film slapstick farces from about 1912 to the early 1920s.
...
...
They became enshrined in American film history as genuine folk-art creations whose comic appeal was based on a native irreverence for authority.
...
...
Here we are approaching 95 years later with the Keystone KILLeen Kouncil.
...
...
I cast my vote for those clever, cagey, crafty, comedic Keystone Cops.
