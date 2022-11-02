Killeen survey

A survey on the city’s website is asking Killeen residents for their interest in naming a concourse at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker or another candidate.

 Herald

An attorney with the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas told the Herald that Killeen City Council members violated state law during a workshop discussion about naming an airport concourse Tuesday — an allegation city officials deny.

“It would have been common sense just saying, ‘naming of the concourse,’ on the agenda,” said Bill Aleshire, an Austin attorney whose law practice focuses on government transparency and accountability. “That other concourse and that other person was not listed on the agenda, so they discussed a broader issue than one concourse and one name.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com

Noe Rodriguez

Yes, I agree that all business conducted by the city council should be done correct and by the law. I have ommented on the school bus issue, that we should keep what we have . Why by electric buses, when ours are still in good shape. Not very good news about electrical vehicles is being reported. Their cost, and high maintanance is something to think about. I also heard that the government is giving so many billions of dollars to schools that will buy electric school buses for grants. And I just read in the Harald that Killeen is buying 24 of those buses.

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Keystone Kops, were an incredibly incompetent police force, dressed in ill-fitting, unkempt uniforms, that appeared regularly in Mack Sennett’s silent-film slapstick farces from about 1912 to the early 1920s.

...

...

They became enshrined in American film history as genuine folk-art creations whose comic appeal was based on a native irreverence for authority.

...

...

Here we are approaching 95 years later with the Keystone KILLeen Kouncil.

...

...

I cast my vote for those clever, cagey, crafty, comedic Keystone Cops.

