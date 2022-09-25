Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker

Retired Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker and his wife, Tuke Shoemaker, hold the plaque for the Central Texas College’s Shoemaker Center, formerly the "Criminal Justice Building," at a 2015 event at CTC’s Anderson Campus Center.

 Herald | File

Two Killeen City Council members have asked that seven items be considered for eventual placement on a meeting agenda, including naming the north concourse at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for the late Gen. Robert H. Shoemaker.

He “served as commanding general for III Corps & Fort Hood,” Michael Boyd said in his request. “Following his extensive military career, General Shoemaker served the Killeen community as Bell County commissioner. During his tenure ... Shoemaker advocated consistently for the new Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport to be established in Killeen.”

