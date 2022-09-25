Two Killeen City Council members have asked that seven items be considered for eventual placement on a meeting agenda, including naming the north concourse at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport for the late Gen. Robert H. Shoemaker.
He “served as commanding general for III Corps & Fort Hood,” Michael Boyd said in his request. “Following his extensive military career, General Shoemaker served the Killeen community as Bell County commissioner. During his tenure ... Shoemaker advocated consistently for the new Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport to be established in Killeen.”
Shoemaker graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1946. He served multiple tours in Asia and was assigned to Fort Hood in 1970. In 1978, Shoemaker rose to the rank of general, earning his four stars, and assumed control of the U.S. Army Forces Command.
He was inducted into the Army Aviation Hall of Fame in 1983 and into the Army Operational Testers’ Hall of Fame in 2002. He served for 36 years.
“Congress and the Federal Aviation Administration further defines his efforts,” Boyd said in his request. “GRK has two separate departure areas (concourses). The north concourse serves gates 1-3 while the south concourse serves gates 4-6.”
Neither concourse is named, Boyd said.
“Considering his contributions to Fort Hood, the Killeen community and aviation, it appears fitting for the city of Killeen to consider bestowing the proposed designation.”
Shoemaker was a Bell County commissioner for eight years and as president of multiple civic and professional organizations such as First Cavalry Division Association, Heart of Texas Council of the Boy Scouts and United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area.
Shoemaker was also on the Texas A&M University Task Force and campaigned for public higher education in Central Texas. Founders Hall was renamed this year “General Robert M. Shoemaker-Founders Hall.”
In another of his six requests, Boyd wants two to four signs erected at the east and west Interstate 14 corridors entrances to Killeen “displaying council member names/designation at strategic locations in Killeen.”
In his written request, Boyd said three “gateway signs” are in Killeen, and one welcome sign is at the south entrance, on State Highway 195.
“A welcome sign no longer exists at the east entrance alongside Interstate 14 ...(and) a welcome sign (hasn’t) been re-established at the west entrance. Additionally, citizens are regularly unaware of whom their local government representatives are as well as council member districts. The city also lacks dedicated electronic signage to communicate events, closures, news, alerts (and) election information.”
Fort Hood Regional Economic Development Foundation
In an effort to repair the city’s image, Boyd is asking for “collaborating with the Fort Hood Regional Economic Development Foundation’s initiative on a comprehensive branding program.”
“The Killeen community possibly suffers from a poor reputation locally, around the state and across the nation,” he said in his request. “Local issues, both new and resolved, are often exacerbated and sustained by the local newspaper. Shortcomings at Fort Hood are regularly bundled into the Killeen narrative.”
He also took people to task for using social media “to misrepresent our image.”
“Our strength and progress as a community is modestly celebrated,” he said. “These cycles can have a negative impact on economic development opportunities and public perception, potentially deeming our community as undesirable.”
However, Boyd said, Killeen “is vibrant and dynamic, boasting diversity, affordability, productivity and a strong workforce. Killeen could stand to benefit from collaborating on a re-branding strategy to counter the common narrative of our community.”
In another request, Boyd wants to “revisit ... the annexation service plan to determine if obligations were met or being met” for residents on Brandy Loop.
“In December 2007, the Killeen City Council annexed over 900 acres along the SH 195 corridor. Citizens residing along Brandy Loop have expressed deep concerns relating to obligations not being met by the city of Killeen within the suggested timelines provided in the ASP.”
Architectural and site design standards
Five months after council members adopted the city’s new architectural and site design standards, Boyd said he wants to “revisit” a section of the ordinance that involves garages.
“These new standards are currently being incorporated by the homebuilding and development community. The most limiting factor is Section 31-903 relating to garage standards. Since adoption, issues pertaining to setbacks, floorplan offerings, elevations selections and the likelihood for larger/higher-priced homes appearing to look the same have presented themselves as valid.”
In one of two requests, Councilman Ramon Alvarez asks city staff “to look at our neighboring cities and their backyard hens ordinances and develop such an ordinance allowing for a maximum of six ... hens per residential lot.”
Alvarez’s requests does not include language for roosters and asks staff to create “parameters to ensure the health and safety of surrounding neighbors.”
Killeen is one of the only cities in the area without such an ordinance, Alvarez said.
“Several residents have approached me with an issue regarding the access to (homegrown) food items, namely eggs, especially in the north Killeen area where they’re experiencing a food desert.”
Reinstating commercial landscaping ordinance
In his other request, Alvarez asks staff to “bring back the previous ordinance that was in place for required landscaping” at commercial properties.
He said a loophole in the ordinance allows businesses “to trade the required trees for shrubs and/or place the majority of their required landscaping behind the buildings out of public view.”
During the most recent code update, Alvarez said, commercial properties were left out of that discussion and that he believes it was done “in error.”
